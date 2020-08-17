Discovering The True Value of Old Golds

Old Golds are an essential part of keeping any Wake Forest student fed. Once you really get into the semester, you’ll probably find that there’s one or two places that you regularly choose to return to. And because that varies from person to person, it’s hard to say which option may be objectively the best, but some of these meal deals are definitely more popular than others. Below I’ve ranked some of the more popular Old Gold options based on value and quality, so you can have some idea of what to expect from a few of your options.

1st Place: Moe’s Southwest Grill

Having spent my fair share of Old Golds over the course of my three years thus far at Wake Forest, I have come to find that Moe’s is my favorite option. It seems to be one of the most well rounded in terms of quality, customizability and value. For an Old Gold swipe you can get a burrito or a bowl, with chips and a drink. In either option you can get rice, beans, a protein and then a wide range of additional ingredients that range from queso and shredded cheese to pico de gallo and fresh diced jalapeño. Which is to say that you can focus on maximizing flavor, maximizing macronutrients or whatever qualities you want (you can even build a reasonably effective vegetarian meal). I’ve found a meal at Moe’s to be one of the most filling, especially if you opt for the bowl, which seems to grant you more fillings than the burrito option. Moe’s ability to grant you a substantial, healthy meal for the same Old Gold that you can spend for less elsewhere has made it my go-to.

2nd Place: Chick-fil-A

Chick-Fil-A may be the most popular non-pit dining option on campus. If you walk through the second floor of Benson University Center during lunch time on a weekday, the line you see will tell you that much. An Old Gold swipe at Chick-Fil-A will grant you a sandwich, waffle fries and a drink, or a salad and a drink. One plus to Chick-Fil-A is that they have some good breakfast options (Subway also serves breakfast, but it hardly compares). If you use an Old Gold at breakfast you can get a biscuit or chicken minis, hash browns and a drink. Once again, the meal size is pretty standard, but what Chick-Fil-A has going for it is the quality of the food. If you’ve ever had Chick-Fil-A elsewhere, it’s no different at the location on campus. They still have outstanding chicken. A couple of the downsides are the lack of customizability and options compared to Subway, and the lack of vegetarian or vegan options.

3rd Place: Subway

Unless you have a gluten intolerance, Subway could very well become a staple of your Old Gold usage. One swipe will get you a six-inch sandwich, a bag of chips and a fountain drink or bottle. In terms of how much it’ll fill you up, it’s nothing special. A sandwich and chips is probably as standard as it gets when it comes to a meal. The main appeal of Subway is its customizability and accessibility. The options you have for changing up what flavors your meal consists of at Subway are unmatched. This can keep things from getting stale if you do choose to come back often. Another characteristic unique to Subway is that it’s open 24 hours a day. Whether you’re refueling after a late night at ZSR Library or at Last Resort (LR), you can count on Subway to be there for you.

Of course, you will have to decide for yourself what your favorite option is. Exploring what options campus dining has to offer will be an experience for your first weeks on campus, but hopefully this can help you know what to expect as you begin.