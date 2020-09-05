Going from somber to stronger

Podcasts are amazing. They allow people to share news, lessons, stories or even friendly conversations with people all over the world. When a podcast allows me to feel like I am participating in the conversation and that I am actually “there” I am enthralled. Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED does exactly that.

If you were to tell me that I would be listening to a weekly podcast a year ago from now, I would not have believed you. I always thought they were an interesting concept, but I wasn’t sure if listening to one was going to captivate my interest for a whole hour. However, this summer was nothing what I expected it to be. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I discovered Zane and Heath: UNFLITERED which is one of the driving forces that got me and continues to get me through the pandemic.

The podcast is hosted by both Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, who are two influencers who got their start on the app Vine and quickly became “vine-famous.” From there, both Hijazi and Hussar’s careers have exploded: opening popular YouTube channels, joining David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, creating their own podcast and even making their own coffee company. They started small and are now one of the most famous duos on the internet.

Their podcast entails the two of them having a conversation with Mariah Amato and Matt King, two influencers who have a similar start to Hijazi and Hussar. Recently, Hussar and Amato’s roommate Kenny Allen joined the cast, filling in for King when he is unable to record. Although, the podcast has Hijazi and Hussar in the title, the whole cast equally contributes to the conversations and never feel like anyone is required to talk or not.

YouTube stars Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar start podcast (Photo courtesy of spotify.com)

Every podcast starts with a random story and it progresses from there. The cast is the driving force of the podcast by keeping the conversation fun, upbeat, light-hearted and never taking themselves too seriously. They are able to bring each of their unique personalities together to speak on a wide range of topics. For instance, they speak about their rise to fame, how one of their houses continues to get broken into and crazy party experiences. In short, their podcasts are never dull and the cast is phenomenal. The relatability in their tone yet fastening stories forces me to continue to listen.

A new podcast is posted once a week usually on Tuesdays, but sometimes Wednesdays. You can listen to the podcast on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify. If you do not want to listen to their conversations, you can watch them on their YouTube cannel, Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED. They sometimes add pictures and videos to help show live footage or better description of what they are talking about. I am so happy that I was able to discover this podcast because it made the lonely days of quarantine bearable by making me feel like I was actually in a conversation with a group of friends. I can’t wait to continue to listen and see where the podcast goes from here.