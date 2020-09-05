Old Gold & Busy at Home Podcast

In this week’s episode, Olivia chats with Rafael Lima, who hails from Brazil, about what it’s like being an international student during a global pandemic. It’s one thing to be living in the United States right now, but it’s a whole other ball game when you are a student who needs to be in the US to obtain their education. Tune in to hear Rafael, who also happens to be the News Editor for the Old Gold & Black, discuss covering the pandemic in his home country via a journalism internship, as well as how he has processed all of the trials and tribulations from the past six months.