Old Gold & Busy at Home Podcast
In this episode of Old Gold & Busy at Home, Olivia chats with junior Mariama Jallow about her podcast “The World Through Our Eyes.” A Black woman and International student, Mariama shares a unique perspective about the state of our world and country. Tune in to hear their conversation about the power of journalism, the necessity of student action, and more. Mariama’s podcast can be accessed here.
In this week’s episode, Olivia chats with Rafael Lima, who hails from Brazil, about what it’s like being an international student during a global pandemic. It’s one thing to be living in the United States right now, but it’s a whole other ball game when you are a student who needs to be in the US to obtain their education. Tune in to hear Rafael, who also happens to be the News Editor for the Old Gold & Black, discuss covering the pandemic in his home country via a journalism internship, as well as how he has processed all of the trials and tribulations from the past six months.
In this week’s episode, Olivia interviews Dr. Jay Curley about the current conversation surrounding confederate statues. Dr. Curley is an Art History professor at Wake Forest and he grew up in Richmond, Virginia, giving him a unique perspective on how we should approach discussing these monuments. Tune in to hear more about how we can locate these statues in the art world, the importance of historical context, and what we should be doing with these monuments once they are removed. This podcast is a product of the Old Gold & Black, Wake Forest’s student newspaper. It is hosted by Olivia Field, the Editor-in-Chief and a podcast enthusiast.
In our second episode of Old Gold & Busy at Home, Olivia discusses the intersection between sports and activism with senior Ty Moore, a member of the Wake Forest Men’s Soccer Team. Listen to the interview at the link in our bio to hear Ty’s thoughts about being an ally versus following a trend, the importance of athletes using their platforms, and what could change in our campus culture. You can read the soccer team’s statement on the Black Lives Matter movement @wakemsoccer on Instagram.
In our first episode of Old Gold & Busy at Home, Olivia chats with senior Emma Young, the Assistant Director of the Lilting Banshees, about her love for photography and filmmaking. Tune in to hear them discuss the artistic side of Tik Tok, the importance of having a creative outlet, and why we need to interrogate our favorite films. You can follow Emma’s photography account @etytakespics on Instagram, and stay tuned for more information about the Banshees’ first performance on August 26 (@liltingbanshees on Instagram).
Welcome to the Old Gold & Busy at Home podcast! Olivia Field, Editor-in-Chief of the Old Gold & Black, sits down with members of the Wake Forest community to discuss how they have been keeping themselves busy at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.