Staying active despite gym closures

We’re two weeks into the semester and as the workload is picking up, so are our excuses to be lazy. Everyone is well aware that exercising supports cognitive functioning, boosts immunity, strengthens cardiovascular functioning and improves mental health. Despite these tremendous benefits, sometimes watching Netflix while eating ice cream in bed just sounds far more appealing than getting sweaty. Regardless, take this article as your workout motivation for the week to crush all your physical activity goals. Despite the pandemic, Wake Forest has numerous workout options so put your excuses on hold and get active! Below are some fun workout ideas that you can try on campus:

Swimming

The campus rec website allows you to easily reserve a pool lane for 45-minute time slots. I personally find swimming laps an efficient form of cardio that’s easy on the muscles. It’s also a great way to de-stress and get away from school work.

Run/ Walk on the Reynolda Trail

If you’re a freshman, I’m sure you’ve heard upperclassmen rave about the Reynolda trail. I can assure you, it is worth the hype. There are several routes listed on the campusrec.wfu.edu website that I recommend looking into. You could walk up to Reynolda Village and support local restaurants and shops there or walk through the beautiful Reynolda Gardens. It would make for a great little weekend adventure!

Weight Training

The indoor weight training area at the wellbeing center finally opened up and I don’t know about you, but I’m extremely excited to lift again. Different spots like the squat racks and benches can be reserved for 45-minutes. So wear a mask, sanitize and get those gains!

Dance parties

Now that we don’t have any parties to go to, why not turn your suite/room into your personal dance floor? My suite mates and I have a blast dancing in our living room and I will say, it is a solid cardio workout. There are also virtual Zumba classes that you can take right from the comfort of your room. Campus Rec is streaming live cardio dance, body combat, and pilates classes so make sure to check the schedule online.

Explore fitness apps

I am someone who hates repetitive workouts, so changing up my routine with different exercises is extremely important to me. Also, your body gets used to the same movements over time so it’s good to challenge yourself by mixing up your workouts regularly. Nike made its premium training app free and I would highly recommend using it. It has workouts categorized according to muscle group, workout focus, and equipment availability. Additionally, the app offers healthy recipes and workout tips from Nike mastertrainers.

Take the stairs

Now is the best time to build your endurance on the steps since avoiding elevators is a great way to practice social distancing.