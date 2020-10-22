After hitting the highest number of new cases within a single day this semester, Wake Forest University has made the decision to switch campus activity operation status from Yellow to Orange. The Orange level brings about a new set of preemptive guidelines over the next 10 days to “help reduce the spread of the virus within our community.”Wake will switch to take-out dining options only, suspend large gathering events, move in-person plans to an online format, increase the number of asymptomatic tests performed weekly, and minimize the flow of students between on and off-campus sites. Vice President for Campus Life Penny Rue explains the increase at Wake follows a similar pattern to that of Forsyth County and North Carolina, and the sudden spike in figures is not cause for alarm right now.“The general feeling is of trust that the Wake Forest community will be able to weather another spike in COVID-19 cases on campus,” writes Lima. Graphic by Olivia Field/Old Gold & Black.Click the link in our bio for the full story from Rafael Lima (’21).