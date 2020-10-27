Amid the discussion surrounding the search for Wake Forest’s 14th president, the Editorial Board, and ultimately the entire university community, would be remiss to ignore the gravity of the choice.The Editorial Board believes that the largest and most comprehensive challenge to the university, aside from the pandemic, is addressing both its history with racial injustice and the current experience of Black students at Wake Forest. As a liberal arts school in the South, the university has a distinct opportunity to break barriers and hire a Black educator as our next president.Read more about about the Editorial Board’s recommendations for candidate qualities at the link in our bio.