On Monday, Kamala Harris husband, Doug Emhoff, paid a visit to Winston-Salem to host a small rally at Campus Gas and get out the vote. Attendees were required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and were subject to COVID-19 screening questions and temperature checks. The event stood in sharp contrast to President Trump's campaign rally just last month, which seemed to flout all COVID-19 guidelines. He began his 15-minute long speech assuring the crowd that the campaign is taking North Carolina very seriously, especially as the election grows nearer. He continued to talk about how he believes in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Trump's policies, and the importance of voting. "Joe Biden: a man of deep conviction, a man of deep honor, deep integrity, a wealth of experience and leadership. My wife, Kamala Harris: daughter of immigrants who is literally living the American dream and showing millions of you what can be unburdened by what has been," he said. "They're people of family, they're people of faith, they're people of community, they're people of conviction." Photos by Elizabeth Maline/Old Gold & Black