The results of the first-ever Old Gold & Black election poll are in. The poll captured how students felt about four critical races just days before Election Day. The results exposed several key themes leading up to the election, including that all respondents intend to vote–– and that the vast majority of them favor Joe Biden for president. A total of 221 students, spanning all four undergraduate years as well as graduate students, participated in the poll. Overall, the poll suggests that Wake Forest students have preferred to vote during the early voting period instead of on Election Day, as all but two students indicated they voted or made plans to vote early. Because this is the very first poll conducted by the Old Gold & Black among Wake Forest students, there are no similar data sets for us to compare our results to at the moment. However, we hope that this will be the first of many election polls as part of a new tradition at the newspaper, as we strive to understand and accurately portray the electoral preferences of students on campus. Graphics courtesy of Rafael Lima/Old Gold & Black
The Old Gold & Black outlines what voters should know about the key North Carolina races heading into Election Day tomorrow. The OGB reviews candidate policies, recent polling, and campaign finance records.
The professor who emailed Regen was reported for inappropriately kissing a student on the forehead and leaving inappropriate comments on a Facebook post she was tagged in. He claims in a piece he wrote defending himself on the SAVE website that this student falsely reported the incident as retaliation for him failing her. The insinuation that a young, impressionable woman would put herself through the Title IX reporting process based on a lie is slanderous at the very least, and incredibly destructive. Photo Credits: Catherine Regen/Old Gold & Black.
The third installation of Alexandra Karlinchak's ('22) mental health series focuses on the The University Counseling Center (UCC), as it continues to function without a full-time director and is currently understaffed at 75% of work capacity. Students have taken notice, and are frustrated with the lack of attention the administration has given to offices dedicated to mental health support. Photo Credits: Katie Fox/Old Gold & Black. For urgent mental health crises anytime, call 336.758.5273. To make an appointment with the UCC, 336.758.5273
While Wake Forest is doing everything in its power to demand that the university community abide by public health guidelines, the Editorial Board asks that the university do more to proactively prepare for and anticipate a traumatic event.
The first flyer, which was put up in multiple rooms in the ZSR library on September 17th, posed the, "Tired of wearing that mask?" and included a QR code that leads to a website titled "Not From a http://Bat.com"–– referencing the debunked conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory. Staff across campus were instructed to remove the flyers, as the university has continued to provide accurate updates to the community via official communication. "If we encounter and believe mis/disinformation about a disease — it can lead us to do things that endanger ourselves and others. So if we don't want to wear a mask — and really who does? —and we hear something that says 'masks are dangerous' we are more likely to believe it even if the science says that masks are pretty effective at stopping the transmission of the virus," Rosalind Tedford, the director for research and instruction in the ZSR Library said.
Students have the ability to flip the script in the 2020 election. Voter turnout rates among Wake students have been below 50% over the past four elections, and according to the campus report from the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education, 76.1% of Wake Forest students registered to vote, but only 43.3% of registered students actually cast a ballot in 2012. And in 2016, the voter registration rate decreased to 73.2%, and only 41.1% of registered Wake Forest voters cast ballots. Graphic by Emily Beauchamp/Old Gold & Black.
The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg on September 18th was a devastating loss for this country. However, there is one thing that RBG's passing has given us–– the motivation to do our part in this coming election. "One can only hope that her passing has lit a fire within women everywhere, reminded them of the fragility of their rights and most importantly, reminded everyone how important their voice and their vote will be in November," Marcheli writes. Photo Credit: Roger Wollenberg/Abaca Press/TNS
Read part 2 of Alexandra Karlinchak's mental health series to learn more about ResilientWake, Gold Apron Cooking, Well being coaching, and more. If you would like to learn more about the services that the THRIVE Office provides, call the office at 336-758-3089 or go to thrive.wfu.edu
There has been a total of 1,258 random tests performed thus far, resulting in 13 positive test results. This demonstrates a 1% positive testing rate among asymptomatic students. And as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, the COVID-19 cases on campus have continued to rise to 127 cases, though the rate of increase in cases has decreased by 17.1% in comparison to the previous week.
