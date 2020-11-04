On Tuesday, Oct. 13th, President Hatch announced to the university community that he will be retiring from Wake Forest in June, or until his position is filled. Hatch had intended to first announce his retirement this summer, before the pandemic hit. “When I originally came in, the kind of understanding was 10 years, but things were going well. We were energetic and so it was logical to stay longer,” Hatch said. “It wasn’t at all a sudden decision. It wasn’t at all related to COVID-19. If this year had been a disaster and I needed to stay, I would have done that, but I think our community’s very stable. Click the link in our bio to read more about Hatch’s time as President from from Elizabeth Maline (21). (Photo courtesy of the Office of the President)