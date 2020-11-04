The results of the first-ever Old Gold & Black election poll are in. The poll captured how students felt about four critical races just days before Election Day. The results exposed several key themes leading up to the election, including that all respondents intend to vote–– and that the vast majority of them favor Joe Biden for president. A total of 221 students, spanning all four undergraduate years as well as graduate students, participated in the poll. Overall, the poll suggests that Wake Forest students have preferred to vote during the early voting period instead of on Election Day, as all but two students indicated they voted or made plans to vote early. Because this is the very first poll conducted by the Old Gold & Black among Wake Forest students, there are no similar data sets for us to compare our results to at the moment. However, we hope that this will be the first of many election polls as part of a new tradition at the newspaper, as we strive to understand and accurately portray the electoral preferences of students on campus. Graphics courtesy of Rafael Lima/Old Gold & BlackClick the link in our bio to read the full piece by Elizabeth Maline (’21) and Rafael Lima (’21) as well as a full graphic summary of the survey.