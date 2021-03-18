Duke and duchess express truths about royal family

Throughout the course of a distressing interview with television host Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle — along with her husband, Prince Harry — opened up about the hardships they’ve encountered since relinquishing their titles as English nobility. The interview, directed under the cautious guidance of Winfrey, highlighted the key factors motivating the couple’s decision to leave their posts within Buckingham Palace. While the interview brought forth many aspects of Markle’s private life that deserve attention and rapport, there are critics who label the conference between Winfrey and Markle as little more than a pity party, sewn together by the deception and forgery that prompted the couple to leave in the first place.

As a former actress, Markle chose to leave her acting career — as well as a role on US TV drama “Suits” — to marry the prince of England in May of 2018, after meeting on a blind date. Upon her induction into the royal family of England, Markle fully immersed herself into royal matters, ranging from meeting with government officials and visiting local children’s hospitals. The marriage had been going swimmingly, and on May 6, 2019, the couple had their first child, Archie. Yet, soon after their son Archie was born, the couple decided they would break away from the typical life prescribed to royal family members.

By neglecting to disclose the location of birth, failing to announce the birth from Buckingham Palace and holding a private christening, the royal couple made it clear that they would not be the royals that the public wanted, but rather live life as they preferred.

As expressed in the interview with Winfrey, a less than ideal trip to Africa with their newborn child caused the couple to reflect on their positions in the royal family, as well as their desire to become financially independent from the royal family. Failing to inform the royal family of their plans, Markle and Prince Harry dropped their bombshell onto Buckingham Palace, evoking a wave of confusion and disconcertion upon the entire family. And all at once, the couple was free.

Within the two hours of airtime that transported viewers along the rollercoaster of emotion that Markle endured during her time as royalty, many questions about Prince Harry’s family, and the racial bias they may hold against Markle were raised. Days later, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement reading, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Other key findings uncovered by Winfrey during the interview include how the couple married one another in secret before the television special of their wedding. Additionally, the couple reported their relationship with the Queen of England remains strong, despite tabloids attempting to cause drama regarding the Queen, her grandson and his wife. But perhaps most notable was the issue of mental security that Markle touched upon, in fact, Markle admitted she contemplated suicide at one point. Upon entering the royal family, Markle revealed she was forced to give up her passport, wallet, and keys, and was unable to leave the grounds of Kensington Palace without special permission. Markle told Winfrey, “I left the house twice in four months.” Palace officials likely feared what would come from her exposure to the public eye.

As the interview continued, Winfrey empathized with Markle, especially when she discussed how not a single member of the family came to her aid during her most trying times. In particular, after a tabloid reported that Markle made Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton cry over flower girl outfits, nobody from the royal house came forth to provide the true story. In actuality, it was the reverse: Middleton made Markle cry, or so Markle reports. However, Markle did mention that Middleton later sent her flowers and a note apologizing for the incident.

When Winfrey asked Markle why she didn’t seek help, Markle said she asked to “go somewhere,” but the royal institution declined her request, saying, “It wouldn’t be a good look for the family.”

Aside from being declined access to therapy, Markle reported members of the royal family made bold statements in regards to Archie’s skin tone. While the couple failed to offer details as to who made such statements, Prince Harry confirmed their accuracy, saying, “I think it would be very damaging to disclose such information.”

Ultimately, the interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted elements of their story that headlines failed to reveal. While the couple certainly segregated themselves from the royal house, their motives may have been in favor of family, rather than via a duty to the crown.