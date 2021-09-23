An overdue letter dedicated to milk

One mystery that I have yet to work out is the strange conflict that exists on opinions of milk. This is a substance responsible for sustaining much of sentient life, creating the most delectable foods like pancakes, ice cream and cheese and serving as the perfect companion to virtually every kind of cookie. Unless you have an allergy to dairy (in which case, I must pity you) or are vegan, I don’t see why you can’t simply enjoy a glass of milk on its own at any time of day. Before you snap, allow me to make my case.

Just before I sat down to write this, a suitemate of mine asked if someone would accompany her to the P.O.D. market. I joined her, and as we walked there, she told me all about her affinity for milk. I learned that she, too, understood the gratifying effect that a glass of milk brought, and it helped her through many stressful school days. We arrived at the store, where she found and paid for two bottles of 1% milk. She had doubts that it would taste as good as her usual selection of 2% milk, but when she tried it back at our suite, she was pleasantly surprised. So, it was a good day, for her and for milk.

As someone who usually drinks two cups of milk a day and considers herself relatively stable, I would highly recommend that people give milk (or a similar alternative) a chance just to see how life-changing it could be for them.

Still not convinced? Perhaps it’s time for some straight facts. Milk is a major source of calcium, you know, that special little mineral that helps your body fortify your bones and teeth and allows your nervous system to relay signals to, from and within your brain. It also contains significant amounts of protein and potassium. Some dairy products even provide vitamin D, which regulates the calcium that you just drank or ate. This supplement provided by milk should be really helpful for all of you who are corralled indoors and thus deprived of sunlight thanks to a certain virus.

That’s not even all of the nutrients that can be found in dairy, but I think you understand by now that milk could seriously help you out. Three cups’ worth a day, to be specific. The USDA didn’t unearth and approve all of this information just for you to turn up your nose at a beverage filled with limitless nutrition.

Let’s talk about the different kinds of milk. Personally, I prefer 2% for its flavor and reduced level of saturated fat. Skim milk is technically even healthier, but it lacks that sweet and satisfying taste. Whole milk tastes great, but it tends to spoil faster. Regardless of my preference, what really matters is what you’re looking for in a cup of milk. Heck, you can even enjoy it as a chocolate, strawberry or whatever sweet-flavored beverage if it makes you happy! No judgment here.

It can work wonders as an addition to other drinks, too, like hot cocoa or coffee, (or coquito, for whoever is old enough and feeling festive). There are numerous ways to appreciate what milk can do for your food and refreshments. And sometimes, you can just be content, “like my suitemate and I am,” to drink it in its basic form.

To quote a certain Vine, “He needs some milk!” Take those words of wisdom. If you’re able to, get yourself a glass full of it. Use it in your cooking or baking or beverage-preparing. Be thankful each day that our world has been blessed with such a magnificent drink.