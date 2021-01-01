Menu
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"
Rotchild+Dorson

Rotchild Dorson

Hey Deacs! I am a Senior who is from Orlando, DFlorida, and my area of focus is Economics and Entrepreneurship with interest in Consulting. I have loved my time at Wake Forest, especially the time I spent freshman year with my boys from Bostwick! I also enjoyed rolling the Quad, football game nights and let’s not forget Pitsgiving. 

I am a thrill seeker and love going skydiving, ziplining and more. I also enjoy calm outside activities such as going on hikes. I love watching movies and listening to music. 

You should vote for me for homecoming king because I am a dedicated Wake Forest student who represents the university very well. My key values as a Wake Forest student are humility, confidence and resilience. I have served on the ethic debate team, as AfriCaSA’s Caribbean event coordinator and now I serve as philomathesians Vice President. 

I am looking forward to getting your vote for Homecoming King. I love to meet new people so I would love to meet each and every one of you guys, so please feel free to stop me and just say HEY. Go Deacs, and Vote Rothchild for Homecoming King!

Old Gold & Black • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in