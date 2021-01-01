Rotchild+Dorson

Hey Deacs! I am a Senior who is from Orlando, DFlorida, and my area of focus is Economics and Entrepreneurship with interest in Consulting. I have loved my time at Wake Forest, especially the time I spent freshman year with my boys from Bostwick! I also enjoyed rolling the Quad, football game nights and let’s not forget Pitsgiving.

I am a thrill seeker and love going skydiving, ziplining and more. I also enjoy calm outside activities such as going on hikes. I love watching movies and listening to music.

You should vote for me for homecoming king because I am a dedicated Wake Forest student who represents the university very well. My key values as a Wake Forest student are humility, confidence and resilience. I have served on the ethic debate team, as AfriCaSA’s Caribbean event coordinator and now I serve as philomathesians Vice President.

I am looking forward to getting your vote for Homecoming King. I love to meet new people so I would love to meet each and every one of you guys, so please feel free to stop me and just say HEY. Go Deacs, and Vote Rothchild for Homecoming King!