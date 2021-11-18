Reviewing the Single Brothers bar

Single Brothers bar, with the drinks Sweet Grass and Side Card pictured. The bar exudes a moody ambiance that plays well with its relaxed nature.

Welcome to Bar Review. For the record, this has nothing to do with the law school and everything to do with alcohol. 21-plus only, please. Every Thursday, I visit different bars in Winston-Salem and give you all my honest opinions as a student who has recently turned 21 and is new to the bar scene.

This week I visited Single Brothers, a small bar on Trade Street. I had been to Single Brothers before, but never with the intent to review it. Although I had heard weird rumors about a staffing issue earlier this year, it seems Single Brothers has made a comeback — the bar even got a bit busy on the rainy Thursday night I visited.

Drinks:

As usual, I started off with a basic $8 pickleback. I firmly believe it’s a great way to begin the night.

Next, I asked for their most popular cocktail. All of their cocktails are $12, which is more pricey than I would have expected, as this bar is not known for their cocktails.

However, I was pleasantly surprised. I ordered the Sweet Grass, which is made with vodka, lemon, syrup and orange and garnished with mint and cucumber.

The drink was refreshing and a little citrusy, but definitely on the sweet side. If you like lemonade and enjoy a drink with little to no alcohol, this is the drink for you.

Lastly, I ordered the Easy Tiger, which was the bartender’s favorite. This drink was especially well-balanced and delicious. It consisted of tequila, lime, honey and ginger. To be honest, I feel like it cured my cold. This cocktail is great for when you want to feel like you’re being healthy but still want to drink alcohol.

As an honorable mention, I also tried the Side Car, made of Cognac, orange liqueur and lemon. It was very Cognac-forward, so if you’re into that, I would definitely recommend ordering the Side Car.

Ambiance:

The bar is decorated with potted plants and candles, and overall, had a red, moody look to it. The music was, for the most part, chill pop with a splash of afro-beats, which I really appreciated. Their bathrooms were fairly clean and also had mints which added a nice touch.

Single Brothers bar was a bit small, but it gave good vibes for a more relaxed weeknight. The bartender was very kind and professional. Once they got busy — around 9:30 p.m. — it became obvious that they were understaffed (the barback did not show up until around 10 p.m. !) Other than that, the experience was overall a positive one.

Final Rating:

I would rate Single Brothers a solid 7.5/10. The drinks were adequate for their price, but the bar is clearly not a place for cocktails. The service was welcoming, but they do seem to have some staffing issues. Overall, I would potentially recommend Single Brothers on a weekday, but not as my first choice.

Don’t forget to drink responsibly!