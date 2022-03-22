Elections Committee: Presidential candidate spread incorrect information

Student Government’s Elections Committee released a statement to the student body about the incident, which it clarified in a letter to the Old Gold & Black.

This message is being provided to the Old Gold and Black to ensure the transparency of our investigation. In addition, we hope to clarify the OGB’s coverage of the candidates, particularly as one of its writers published an opinion that may have been influenced by incorrect information provided on Ethan Wearner’s website, and in the debate.

While multiple statements relating to past and current involvements withheld information that, if included, would reasonably call into question the feasibility of campaign promises, three particular statements were found to be factually inaccurate. In addition, the campaign website was found to contain language suggesting erroneously that Ethan was, in fact, running for Speaker of the House. The particulars are listed below:

During the Student Government Presidential Debate, Ethan stated in response to a question about expanding upon his current campus involvements that he is a Resident Adviser. Following an investigation, we determined that he is not currently an RA. Documentation of his response can be found at 1:19:14 in the debate live stream. This information is also falsely alleged on his campaign website. In the Resident Adviser section of About Me, he states “I am currently stationed as a Resident Adviser in Poteat Residence Hall.” During the Student Government Presidential Debate, Ethan also stated that he is currently a member of the Honors and Ethics Council. A similar statement alleging HEC involvement can be found on page 21 of his platform packet. Following an investigation, we determined that he is not a current member of the HEC. Documentation of this can be found at 1:20:05 in the debate livestream. Another erroneous statement made of his current involvement can be found in his policy statement PDF on page 21. Photo proof is below. Despite two warnings regarding improper language referencing Ethan’s platform as being for “Speaker,” rather than President, Ethan has failed to remove the language from his platform despite assuring the committee that it no longer exists. Specifically, these can be found in his sections regarding his work as a Resident Adviser, the Free Yemen Initiative and Title IX, as well as his policy platform regarding Democracy Week For instance, in the Resident Adviser section of Experience & Qualifications in the About Me tab of his website, he states “I will make the most of these connections as Speaker by advocating for the rights of RA’s, by ensuring RA-UP coordination, and by working with RLH to connect Senators with their constituents.”

Sincerely,

The Elections Committee

Editor’s Note: This letter has been minorly edited for AP Style and clarity. An earlier version of this story’s subhead characterized the incorrect information in the campaign as “lies”, which we have changed to reflect the lack of clear evidence of intention to spread misinformation.