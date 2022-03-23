Coming off of his latest performance as the title character in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” and a sure-to-be iconic GQ cover, Robert Pattinson celebrated his recent success during a party thrown for him by GQ and Dior.

Maintaining the dark, angsty aura of his on-screen character, Pattinson donned an all-black Dior suit with a black sweater underneath.

On the guest list were stars from various backgrounds, like Quavo, Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Garfield, Awol Erizku and Taylour Paige.

The dinner party highlighted some of the best artists and designers today, but I think Angus Cloud — known as Fez from “Euphoria” — stole the show with his vibrant sweater vest and baggy cargo pants.