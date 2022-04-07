Life Through the Lens: Food, Beauty & Culture

“If you knew what I knew about giving, you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way.” These are wise words that were said by an even wiser individual, Siddartha Guatama — the venerable Buddha.

Food is more than a means of survival, more than something that our bodies necessitate. Food crosses cultures, generations, lives and stories that all intersect over a meal. From a young age, I was taught the incomparable beauty of food and preparing a meal with love and intention. I was never one to eat just because I needed to — I desire meaning in the food that I am eating or preparing.

Beyond the delicious meals that my parents prepared for me growing up, learning about food shaped a part of my identity and was an integral part of my culture. Being a Southeast Asian American, I always struggled with maintaining my Vietnamese identity in a society and culture that made me feel wrong for the way I looked or the food I ate. While I am not here to discuss the racial implications of my history with food, it is an important prerequisite to address before diving into some anecdotal stories of my favorite Vietnamese dishes.