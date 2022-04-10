Exploring Wayward Fashion

The Wayward Fashion Club presented a sustainable fashion show on the night of April 8 at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), which is across from Reynolda Gardens. The outfits for the show were curated from local thrift stores by Wake Forest students, with up-cycling as the focus for the 70s-themed Funkadelic looks that graced the runway.

A pre-runway event took place within one of the galleries. Wake Forest’s Indian dance troupe, the Deacon Dhammal — whose deep red and bright gold lehengas might have stolen the show before it even started. Afterward, Fifth Son — a student band — gave the audience a fantastically pre-runway performance with two funky songs. After the runway, the audience was invited into an open market for sustainable products — jewelry, purses, leather jackets, knit hats, antique jean jackets — from local artisans and vendors from the Winston- Salem and Wake Forest communities.

The main event of the night was the fashion show, in which the models worked their way around the back of SECCA, strutting down the cobblestone steps and around the audience before circling back into the building. SECCA itself is worth nothing. It is where the museum’s fusion of regal, old southern mansion meets postmodern glass, ceramic tiles and metal to create this valuable and beautiful multidimensional building.

The outfits the models wore were electric, funky and super groovy. Coming from local thrift shops — Cosmic Circle Vintage, Snop Shop, Finders Keepers Vintage, wheresdatfrom and Estrada Upcycled Apparel — the outfits reflect the creativity of Wake Forest’s students. Think of any and every shade of jean jacket, platform Converse, curvy bellbottoms, high and low-waisted jeans and amazing, heeled platforms. Models wore classic white Nike Blazer ‘77 shoes, pale yellow and deep red corduroy, pink plaid, bold and glistening velour — you name it. So many trends were brought back to life, making me think that I was in “The Bad News Bears” or some other non-horror 70s movie.

The show was beautiful, bold and entirely eccentric. Some outfits made me ready to end my bank account once and for all, while some made me thankful that I was born in the 2000s. Either way, the designers matched outfits and looks perfectly with their models, working to create looks that manipulate old clothes into something entirely new.

So, on to my top looks. Opening the runway was a baby blue, elegant ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and short-sleeved ruffles. While the look might remind some people of regrettable prom dresses, this 70s floor-length dress stole the show. It was gorgeous and regal, recalling the 70s’ emphasis on color, texture and dexterity. The model’s entire look affirmed the groovy theme, with her hair and makeup accentuating the vibe.

My next favorite is tied between two very contrasting outfits. The first was a matching blood-red, velvety corduroy set — the pants were just a little flared at the end, and the button-down featured gold and silver patchworks on the chest and upper back. The palm trees, moon and stars were so fun and engaging. The other was reminiscent of my old family photos of my dad getting up to trouble — the model sported beat up vans, high white socks; ripped yellow jean shorts from Levi’s and an orange, red and white button-down. What really made the outfit great was that the aforementioned button-down plaid shirt had sleeves that flowed in the wind as the model strutted.

Another classic look — one that I really think should come back in full — was a model’s brown Converse, white, high-waisted pants, satin orange top and a mid-length trench coat in show-stopping red and white. It bordered just between current clothing trends and 70s throwbacks.

Also, while my mom may tell me jean-on-jean outfits really don’t work anymore, I still think there is a time and place to appreciate that bell-bottom and worn jean jacket look, especially with retro white, blue and red Nike’s — like one of the models in the show.

The fashion show was once again a big hit for Wake Forest’s Wayward Fashion Club, which was able to truly showcase how easy it is to buy and revitalize sustainable clothing while having a fun time. If you missed out on the show, just check out their

