Online redesign

According to Brandwatch, a website’s design impacts a user’s view of its credibility. As such, we redesigned our website to match the feel of an authentic news site, while also making our content more accessible and eyepopping to our audience. We embedded our Twitter and Instagram feeds to better connect our audience with our social media accounts, and, to that end, also made the social media icons at the top bolder and more inviting. We also added a link to our newsletter. We also cut down on the vertical length of our website, but made better use of space so more content could fit with less scrolling.

Additionally, this year, we made better use of the grid and long-form templates offered by our site host, School News Online. We redesigned our graduation tabloid coverage to a single, accessible source, instead of a widget on our website. We also used the long-form template for our first-ever long-form sports feature on our men’s basketball and football coaches, who both had revolutionized their respective programs and marked a resurgence in Wake Forest fandom.

See the screenshots below for a visual representation of the changes we’ve made.