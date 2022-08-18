After returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1988 the prior season, the stakes were high for Wake Forest women’s basketball to build upon that success. Throughout the 2021-22 season, the team struggled to build momentum and remain consistent. This resulted in a second-round exit in the ACC Tournament and no berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard and ACC leading scorer in 2021-2022 Jewel Spear returns to the court this season. Senior forwards Olivia Summiel and Niyah Becker, team leaders in rebounds and blocks respectively, also return, adding a needed defensive presence for the squad.

The biggest news coming out of the offseason was the departure of head coach Jen Hoover and the subsequent appointment of Megan Gebbia. Gebbia has coached for 27 years and recently served as the head coach at American University, leading her team to an NCAA tournament berth last season. She will be looking to guide the Demon Deacons back to the big dance, and build upon their success going forward. Their non-conference schedule includes six home games, starting on Nov. 7 against Elon. The schedule for conference play has yet to be announced.