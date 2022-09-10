Three objectively bad movies you need to watch

Review: This is cheesy, funny and satisfying! It has great sequences of epic pranks and attacks — kind of like a low-stakes heist movie. The CGI is not the best, but I can honestly overlook it because of how invested I am in the good-guys-versus-bad-guys narrative. I think I also like this movie because I watched it as a kid, and one of the main plot points is that only the kids are immune to the aliens’ technology, which is why they have to fight back. This movie is also way too funny for its quality — some of the humor is slapstick but, because of the premise, there are lots of scenes that are so ridiculous and strange that you just have to laugh. My favorite character is the older sister — despite her being in the dark for most of the movie. Her boyfriend becomes entangled in alien mind control, and she always manages to overlook his bizarre behavior (probably because he sucks, anyway). There’s actually a scene at the end where the siblings use mind-control technology to punish him. I also like the cliche that, despite the main character’s attempt to suppress his nerdiness, it is what saves the day in the end. No matter how many times I see it, it never gets old and always makes me go, “Aw! We should all just embrace our stereotypes and love ourselves!” Yeah, they got me good.