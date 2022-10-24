Brace for the cold with these fall fashion tips

The leaves are changing, daily temps are dropping, daylight is diminishing and pumpkin spice lattes are flying off the shelves. Autumn is upon us — and with the new season comes new dilemmas for Wake Forest students. Midterm exams and midterm elections leave students’ heads spinning, but — most importantly — what will we wear?!

It’s time to hang up your sundresses and daisy dukes. Here’s what’s trending.

Neutrals and layering are the name of the game this season. Browns, beiges, blacks and creams are essential color choices to create a cozy, cohesive autumn look. Mixing and matching neutral basics is also an excellent way to combat overconsumption. In recent years, fast fashion brands such as Shein and H&M have raked in massive profits by catering to fads, creating excessive amounts of waste and skirting around child labor laws. This fall, consider purchasing timeless, neutral pieces that you can use for years into the future.

Masculine silhouettes are becoming increasingly popular among supermodels and influencers alike. Throughout the 2010s, American fashion was largely centered around “hourglass” shapes, defined by a large chest and hips brought together by a small waist. By the turn of the decade, however, the ever-spinning wheel of trend cycles landed once again upon the slim, boxy silhouettes popular in the 70s and 90s. Women’s blazers dominated mainstream fashion in 2020 for the first time since the 1990s, and they are here to stay. Blazers are versatile, stylish and utilitarian, and they pair beautifully with dresses, skirts, trousers and hoodies. With wide shoulders and insulated lining, these jackets are an excellent way to create a masculine silhouette while keeping yourself comfortable and warm this fall.

Trousers are an up-and-coming trend in women’s fashion and are another great way to achieve angular, masculine lines. They can be styled with anything — crewneck sweatshirts, lacy corsets and turtlenecks, for example — to compliment a wide range of aesthetics. Baggy jeans are another trending pant option. Jeans are always in style, and baggier styles have maintained their popularity in recent years. Baggy and straight-leg jeans are comfortable, warm and easy to style, and — like trousers — they pair well with just about any style of top. Dress up your baggy jeans with a blazer and heels or dress them down with a simple tee and sneakers.

This past summer, crocheted pieces became commonplace in wardrobes around the world. The crocheted tanks and halter tops popular during the summer are translating into knitted cardigans, vests and hats this autumn, so call your grandmas and request knitted sweaters! While you are at it, ask your grandpa for his old leather jacket. Fashion icons like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been photographed in worn-in, oversized leather jackets, popularizing the piece among young women. Adding to the list of this season’s outerwear options are trench coats and flannel jackets. Flannel is arguably autumn’s signature fabric, and thick flannel coats are an easy way to elevate any lazy-day outfit while maintaining comfort. Likewise, trench coats are great layering pieces that you can dress up or down, depending on your mood. The classic long, tan trench coat works to make any outfit look high-fashion while requiring minimal effort.

Crewneck sweatshirts, cable-knit sweaters and turtlenecks will maintain their long-time position in this year’s fall fashion. Mix and match these tops with any of the pieces listed above to create Pinterest-worthy outfits that will keep you warm and cozy as temperatures in Winston-Salem drop. To create a variation of textures in your fall ‘fits’, layer a turtleneck shirt under a crewneck sweatshirt and throw on your favorite pair of straight-leg jeans. To finish off the look, accessorize with necklaces, sunglasses, hats or purses, and slip on a pair of high-top Converse.

Loafers are one of the trendiest shoe options this autumn. A pair of platform, black loafers can be styled with ankle socks or leg-warmers to elevate any fall look. Platform shoes in general have dominated fashion in recent years, and this year is no exception. Converse, chunky tennis shoes and UGG boots are trendy, utilitarian footwear options that are also available in platform styles.

With assignments and exams coming in rapid fire, don’t stress about what to wear this fall. Follow my fashion tips to curate easy, comfortable and stylish outfits to wear during that impossible midterm exam or late-night ZSR study session