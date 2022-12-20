PHOTOS: Wake Forest dominates Pitt 66-51

Women’s basketball improves to 10-4 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play

Elise+Williams+%28no.+21+in+white%29+takes+a+jump+shot.

Evan Harris

Elise Williams (no. 21 in white) takes a jump shot.

Evan Harris, Photography Editor
December 30, 2022

DSC_9688
Gallery|5 Photos
Evan Harrison
Kaia Harrison (no. 2 in white) dribbles through traffic.