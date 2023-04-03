Tim Erday platform statement

The following statement was provided to the Old Gold & Black by Tim Erday.

My candidacy for reelection relies on three key tenets to make funding more accessible to the students of Wake Forest. First, we must continue to build consistent funding guidelines that best meet the needs of our students today. When I entered office last May, things ranging from Ubers to airfare to food at club meetings were restricted on a hard line. While these standards may have been necessary when they were first introduced, they don’t fully reflect what is best for students now. As such, we have and will continue to review and update the guidelines where necessary. Second, we need to continue emphasizing greater clarity in the funding process. During my time as Treasurer, I have seen that the greatest challenge facing student organizations seeking funding is a lack of full understanding of how our processes work. We have a lot of money to work with, and I want to see that students have access to every dollar. Therefore, I will continue to expand our informational offerings on platforms like the Treasurer’s Portal and work with existing communication channels to make sure organizations know what is going on. When students understand where best to seek funding and how best to use what they get, I believe everyone will be better off. Finally, it is imperative that we continue to strengthen the relationship between the Student Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC) and our partner organizations, such as the Student Activity Fee Fund (SAF) and the Student Organization Finance Office (SOFO). In the past, people have seen these organizations as operating separately from one another, but this is not the case. Therefore, I want to see a future where students understand the intricacies of all three and can combine resources to create the best funding plan possible. At the end of the day, I see my job as having one goal: to make funding as seamless and easily accessible as it can be, and I believe that through the ideas I’ve outlined above, we can continue to make this happen.