The strength of ‘Ted Lasso’ is its humanity

“Ted Lasso” premiered on Apple TV in August 2020 after the height of the pandemic. The show has been nominated for and won countless awards including 11 Emmys, as a result of its award-winning actors and heart-warming story line. The series continues to reap success with each season — season two premiered in 2021, and the first four episodes of season three premiered earlier this year.

As a result of the immediate success of the series, fans wondered how many seasons they could expect from their favorite show. In an interview with Deadline, Jason Sudeikis, who writes for the show and stars as the lead Ted Lasso, claims that the series was only meant to be three seasons. Therefore, this season is the third and final season. However, Brett Goldstein, the actor and producer who plays Roy Kent in the show, and Sudeikis both expect there to be spinoffs of the show. Potentially Goldstein — who won an Emmy for best supporting actor — would star as Kent again in his own spinoff.

For season three, all the familiar faces from the first two seasons returned. Fans, including myself, hope to find answers to conflicts introduced in the last season. For example, last season Nate Shelley left to coach for West Ham United. This season, we can expect a faceoff between Richmond, Shelley’s original football club, and West Ham, his new stomping grounds. Further, we were introduced to Rebecca Welton’s romance with Richmond footballer, Sam Obisanya.

There is something so distinctly human about “Ted Lasso” that makes audiences captivated by each storyline. “Ted Lasso” is the only show of its kind that succeeds in being comical without being at the expense of others. For example, shows like “The Office” and “Friends” derive much of their humor from making fun of overweight individuals or homosexuality. “Ted Lasso” does just the opposite and more. For example, Richmond is initially sponsored by Dubai Air and wears its name proudly on their jerseys. However, once player Obisanya expresses how Dubai Air was responsible for environmental destruction in his home country of Nigeria, the football club cuts ties with this company.

“Ted Lasso” also addresses the importance of mental health, specifically in men. Lasso reluctantly goes to therapy in season two after having a panic attack at one of the Richmond soccer games. Throughout the series, we find out more about Lasso’s family dynamic. He goes through a divorce with his wife, while moving to a totally new country to coach soccer and leaving his young son with his ex-wife in the United States. Lasso learns to love and appreciate his therapist Sharon Fieldstone.

Because “Ted Lasso” reaches such a large audience, it takes on the responsibility to represent more than just a comedy. It shows how people should strive to interact with one another. The show’s impressive record of awards and nominations further shows that comedy does not need to include putting people down to be hilarious.

“Ted Lasso” does something no other show has succeeded in accomplishing; it shows us, honestly, what it means to be human. Mental health struggles, relationship failures and mistakes — but also love and laughter. “Ted Lasso” is truly one of the most beautiful representations of what it means to be a person, and I hope that everyone gets the chance to see it while it is still airing.

New episodes of this season of “Ted Lasso” stream Wednesdays on Apple TV+.