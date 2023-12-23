Demon Deacons wash Presbyterian Blue Hose, 91-68

Men’s basketball finishes non-conference schedule in dominant fashion
Byline photo of Cooper Sullivan
Cooper Sullivan, Sports Editor
December 23, 2023
Junior guard Cam Hildreth drives to the basket. Hildreth finished with 11 points and 3 assists.
Junior guard Cam Hildreth drives to the basket. Hildreth finished with 11 points and 3 assists.
Cooper Sullivan

Head Coach Steve Forbes was worried he would have to spend Christmas thinking about an embarrassing non-conference loss. Instead, he will have a nice win wrapped under the tree after Wake Forest (8-3) beat Presbyterian (7-7) at home, 91-68.

Thursday’s 23-point victory comes on the backs of an explosive offense and stifling defense that awoke during the second half, which extended Wake Forest’s winning streak to six. 

Five players scored in double-digits, including forward Andrew Carr (21 pts, 9 reb), guard Hunter Sallis (20 pts, 3 reb) and guard Kevin “Boopie” Miller (19 pts, 7 ast). In his first start as a Demon Deacon, Efton Reid added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks to the box score.

Since December 2018, the Demon Deacons are 27-0 against non-conference opponents at home. The Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial home team is 38-5 since the start of the 2021-22 season. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I know when people look at the schedule and look at the name of the team, they tend to think a game like this would be easy,” Head Coach Steve Forbes said. “I have watched a lot of Presbyterian, and I have been very impressed by their team. During the first half, we had a real problem because we fouled too much, which we haven’t done this season. Presbyterian went 9-for-11 from the free throw line and made six threes, which kept them in the game.”

Wake Forest went into halftime with a three-point lead, and Presbyterian quickly tied the game at 40 once play resumed. Then came a 23-4 run orchestrated by Reid and Carr’s defensive presence and Cameron Hildreth (11 pts, 3 ast) and Miller’s masterful ball facilitation to Sallis. Reid and Carr got their share of connections, slamming dunks down in the post, but none were more emphatic than a thru-traffic poster by Sallis.

“He was playing like Ja Morant,” Miller said of his teammate. 

Junior guard Hunter Sallis posterizes a Presbyterian defender during the second half. Sallis finished with 20 points and 3 rebounds.

“I’ve seen some big-time dunks in my day — 35 years — but I was in the slot at the end of the coaching box when [Sallis] drove it from the slide,” Forbes said. “I didn’t see that coming. I mean, I know he’s got that in him, but man, that was nasty.”

Sallis’ performance on Thursday combined with his consistent scoring this season (18.0 ppg, sixth in the ACC), has drawn comparisons to a former Wake Forest transfer guard and 2021-22 ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams. Miller (17.2 ppg, ninth in the ACC; 4.3 apg, fifth in the ACC) has also shown flashes of Forbes’ most recent AP ACC Player of the Year, Tyree Appleby. 

The transfer guard duo had already exceeded Forbes’ expectations at the beginning of the season. All three believe there is more to come. 

“[In deciding to transfer to Wake Forest], we needed that freedom to play our games,” Miller said. “Coming from the situations we came from, we wanted to come on a bigger stage and do what we do. But I feel like this is just the beginning. You know, this is the first half of the season. I feel like we’re gonna go into conference play, just get way better and just keep doing us.”

Wake Forest begins the gauntlet of ACC play when Virginia Tech (9-3) comes to Winston-Salem on Saturday, Dec. 30. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Hunter Sallis throws down a dunk during a fast break against Delaware State. The junior guard led all scorers with 19. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
MBB shakes off rust to beat Delaware State
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian
Junior center Efton Reid is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Breaking: Efton Reid granted waiver for immediate eligibility
Junior Cameron Hildreth played all 40 minutes on the floor Wednesday night scoring 18 points.
Men’s basketball gets ‘identity’ win over Florida Gators
Junior guard Hunter Sallis drives to the rim against Charleston Southern. Sallis finished Friday’s game with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists.
MBB overcomes first-half struggles to beat Charleston Southern
Junior guard Hunter Sallis makes a mid-range jumper during the first half of Friday’s game.
PHOTOS: Men's basketball defeats Charleston Southern
More in Sports
Sixteen players are planning to enroll early, starting classes at Wake Forest this upcoming spring semester. (Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Twenty-two recruits commit to Wake Forest football
Eight staff photographers make up the inaugural year in review sports photo gallery.
The best sports photos of 2023
John Melton, better known as Captain Deacon, has been a die-hard Wake Forest fan since 1973, when he was six years old.
The Man Behind the (Rubber) Mask
Head Coach Dave Clawson earns a commitment from graduate transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier. (Courtesy of Hank Bachmeier)
Wake Forest football lands new quarterback through portal
Kaia Harrison tries to drive to the basket past two reaching Charlotte defenders. The graduate guard finished the night with 11 points, four assists and four steals. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Women's basketball falls just short of a comeback against Charlotte
Kaia Harrison rises for a jump shot in Wake Forests 81-57 loss to Texas A&M.
Women’s basketball falls in inaugural ACC/SEC challenge
More in Uncategorized
Rhett Lowder was the Demon Deacons highest pick in the draft, going to the Cincinnati Reds in the first round.
Controversial call leads to Demon Deacon victory in game 1
The Demon Deacons celebrate after a Bennett Lee solo home run.
Demon Deacons mash nine home runs en route to Omaha
2022-2023 in review
2022-2023 in review
The Sports section covered a successful season for Wake Forest sports, including for football, which won the Gasparilla Bowl.
Sports
The life section featured coverage on our generations preeminent artists, like Ice Spice.
Life
For Features, Christa Dutton investigated the Mark H. Reece Collection of Student-Acquired Contemporary Art.
Features
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *