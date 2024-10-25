"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Linguist Jeffrey Bourn’s talk aids the preservation effort of the endangered Cherokee language

Bourns presents his research in an interactive presentation to trace grammatical developments within the Cherokee language
Emma Leonard, Contributing Writer
October 25, 2024
Categories:

The Cherokee language, native to western North Carolina, is in danger of having no first-language speakers — with approximately 2,000 first-language speakers existing today. A variety of factors contribute to the language’s decline, including pressure by the government to speak English and to stray away from the native language in order to gain more of an advantage in the English-speaking economy. 

Dr. Jeffrey Bourns is an affiliate research scientist in linguistics at Northeastern University. He was the former project linguist for the Digital Archive of Indigenous Language Persistence (DAILP), which works to record indigenous peoples’ knowledge to serve future generations. After receiving his PhD from Harvard and extensively studying the writing systems of ancient Indo-European languages, Bourns was planning to continue his research in that same field. However, after working with the DAILP project and learning more about the Cherokee language, he has committed his research to the language.

“I found what interested me and spoke to my training and followed it,” Bourn said.

His work centers on the linguistic history of the Cherokee language and its early texts, including the Cherokee Syllabary. On Oct. 8, 2024, he presented some of his research on the syllabary to a group of professors and students, where he explained how he traced the use of a super high accent to locate the origins of adjectives in Cherokee.

Story continues below advertisement
Margaret Bender, the chair of the Anthropology Department and a Linguistics faculty member,
introduces Jeffrey Bourns and his talk “The Deverbal Origins of Cherokee Adjectives.” (Lydia Derris)

In his talk, Bourns walks the audience through many examples to distinguish the purpose of accents and how it changes the meaning of works in Cherokee. He draws examples from the Cherokee Spelling Book, which was published in 1819 and stands as one of the earliest sources of recorded Cherokee language. 

“That book is especially precious since it predates the syllabary by a few years. It’s important to show respect for the original texts and not just to look at the secondary findings of other linguists,” Bourns said.

Cherokee is unique from English in that a single word in Cherokee can be the equivalent of an entire sentence in English. It also presents changing tones within words, which languages like Mandarin have but English does not. While these all seem foreign to English and other European language speakers, it is intuitive for Cherokee speakers. 

“The syllabary is meant for Cherokee speakers. It is a skeleton of the word, and speakers can flesh out the intonations and accents,” Bourns said.

 

Bourns leads the group through selected evidence to see the affects tone and accents have on Cherokee sentence meanings.
(Emma Leonard)

Although Cherokee and English seem to be completely different languages, some linguists hypothesize that Cherokee has been influenced by English speakers over time, especially in the development of adjectives. Adjectives do not exist in ancestral languages or other Iroquian languages, suggesting that speakers of Cherokee began to develop adjectives when the group broke off from the ancient group of Iroquoian-language speakers and interacted with English speakers.

In studying the origins of the Cherokee language and sharing knowledge with other linguists and non-linguists alike, Bourns is aiding the revitalization effort of a dying language. In a show of great community strength, Cherokee communities in North Carolina have developed learning materials for immersion schools to teach new generations how to speak, read and write Cherokee. Research like Bourn’s allows for knowledge to be recorded and used to maintain the efforts to pass it on to the next generations in immersion schools and for scholars of language outside the Cherokee community.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
"The British rap game is as diverse as the American one, yet for various reasons, it struggles to garner attention past British borders, despite pioneering offshoot genres such as Grime and Drill." (Courtesy of Spotify)
U.K. rap deserves more recognition
Lovely caricature artist drawing up a nice little hyperbolic renderings of my friends and I
All’s Fair at the Carolina Classic Fair
"In particular, as young women voters increasingly turn toward the Democratic party, young men proportionally gravitate toward Donald Trump."
Streamers turn to politics as election looms
Drew Shamir prepares the sound system for his performance in Hanes Art Gallery.
Literature in Performance
"Nakayasu began her writer’s workshop in Benson Center by outlining her own philosophy and approach to translating, describing herself (somewhat jokingly) as an emancipated-ultra-idio-translator."
Sawako Nakayasu reveals the practice behind the poetry
Festival attendees wait in line to have their books signed by authors. (Courtesy of MJS Live Productions)
Bookmarks Festival encourages advocacy during the election year
More in Campus Arts
Wake Forest's Anthony Aston Players kick off the 2024-2025 theater season with "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940."
Wake Forest Theatre department stabs into the Fall season
Several art, music and theater events can be expected on campus this semester.
Arts & Culture preview: Fall 2024
Group Q&A session after the reveal.
2024 Reese Collection reveal
"More than anything else, one thing about the Lilting Banshees that always stands out is their enthusiasm for their craft and their strong bond with one another."
Welcome to Wake
"The Lilting Banshees, delivered their last performance of the year: “Pants Down.”"
“Pants Down”: The Banshees Deliver Again in Their Last Performance of the Year
John and Fanny Dashwood, played by Bennett Haara and BG Cave, hold hands in the intimate setting of the Ring Theater as they share a tender moment at the crux of the performance.
'Sense and Sensibility': WFU Theater 'Combines humor with sentimentality'
More in Culture
A sizzling cast iron of chicken, shrimp, vegetable and steak fajitas sit on the table at Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. (Courtesy of Melina Traiforos)
Winston-Salem's favorite Mexican restaurant
Oh’ Calcutta has won multiple awards including the Downtown Excellence Award from Downtown Winston-Salem Inc., within one year of its opening.
Oh' Calcutta invites the American palate into the world of Indian cuisine
Viva Chicken offers a plethora of delicious, accessible Peruvian cuisines for those looking to try something new. (Courtesy of Viva Chicken)
Viva Chicken brings Peruvian flavors to the Triad
"The final walk out of all the models was powerful as we stood side by side, soaking in that moment of unity and pride."
AfriCasa presents ‘Walking in a Winter Afro-Land’
My brother, Gregory, trick or treating in his 'costume'.
It’s more than a sports team, it’s a culture.
Taylor Swift performs in Arlington, Tex., during the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons).
'Long Live' Taylor Swift's Eras Tour