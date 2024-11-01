Demon Deacons outmatched in Dallas

Wake Forest Men’s Soccer (7-4-5, 3-2-2 ACC) was thoroughly outplayed against No. 21 SMU 8-2-5 (3-2-2 ACC), suffering a first defeat in seven matches.

It just was not a good day for Wake Forest at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium.

“This one hurt,” Head Coach Bobby Muuss said following the match. “That performance was not indicative of a Wake Forest side.”

A Wake Forest team that has prided itself on its defense saw gaping holes for much of the match, and found themselves out-shot 24(7)-12(4).

Southern Methodist University (SMU) nearly took the lead in the opening three minutes, after a dangerous corner kick was swung into the box, and the ball bounced around until it was finally put out of play. Just five minutes later the Mustangs nearly scored from a corner again, with a glancing header flying across the face of goal and marginally wide.

Moments later, another cross came into the box, and was once again met with a dangerous SMU header, this time finding the crossbar. The Demon Deacon defense was scattered.

The Mustangs took the lead courtesy of a penalty kick in the 20th minute. Senior goalkeeper Trace Alphin dove to his right, but SMU forward Bailey Sparks calmly slotted the ball into the center of the goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Wake Forest was also struggling at the attacking end of the field, managing just three shots in the first half. The only notable offensive highlight for Wake Forest was a long distance strike from junior Cooper Flax that hit the post.

The 1-0 halftime deficit was generous to the Demon Deacons.

Into the second half, junior Basit Umar thought he had equalized for the Demon Deacons, but the referees deemed that he used his hand in the build up to the goal.

Umar was later taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Wake Forest. Julian Kennedy stepped up to take the kick, but saw his shot denied by a diving SMU goalkeeper in the bottom right corner.

It only got worse for Wake Forest following the penalty miss, conceding two more late goals on sloppy mistakes.

While Wake Forest did not play a great match, the chances were there for them to win the match. They were fortunate to only be a goal down before the penalty miss, but it seemed as though heads dropped and the flood gates opened.

Wake Forest concludes Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play on Friday, Nov. 1 at Spry Stadium.

“I need to do a better job preparing the group and make better decisions as we prepare for a big regular season finale against NC State,” Coach Muuss said.

The Demon Deacons will be looking to right the ship in their final match of the regular season, hosting No. 12 NC State before the ACC playoffs begin next week.