The psychology of fashion

Mwinso Denkabe

Remember when we used to play dress up as kids? We wouldn’t just put on clothes; we would embody new identities and light the world up with our confidence and imagination. Our youthful minds would assemble extravagant combinations of clothing pieces, accessories and whatever random items we could find in our parents’ rooms.

Every new look came with its own new personality. Its own new sense of self.

At the time, my parents would tell me that I looked absolutely ridiculous, but there was no convincing me of that. I was ready for three different photo shoots, an acting gig and a runway show. I was unstoppable and had transformed into whatever role the outfit assigned me. Whether that was a professional soccer player, a doctor, a singer or simply a “stylish person.”

That power of “dressing up” doesn’t leave us as we get older. We may not be rummaging through our parents’ closets anymore, wearing their underwear as a mask and calling ourselves superheroes, but what we wear still significantly impacts our mental health, self-image and the way we feel about ourselves.

The psychology of clothing

In a study conducted by Hajo Adam and Adam D. Galinsky titled “Enclothed Cognition,” they coined the term and defined it as “the systemic influence of clothes on the wearer’s psychological process and behavioral tendencies.” Their research illustrated the clear-cut correlation between clothing and the wearer’s mental state. In one of their experiments, participants wearing lab coats — often associated with intelligence and precision — showed heightened focus and accuracy on tasks.

They found that the power of clothing influences not just the shape of our bodies; it also shapes our mindset and behavior.

When discussing their results, they argued that the effects seen “cannot be reduced to the wearer simply feeling identified with the clothing.” There is a more complex relationship when it comes to the wearer and the psychological and behavioral processes. There “seems to be something special about the physical experience of wearing a piece of clothing.”

Adam and Galinksy reference symbolic meaning as an important factor when it comes to their results. The verifiable truth is that clothes carry symbolic meanings across cultures worldwide, and in turn, play a pivotal role in how we present ourselves and interpret others.

In the field of psychology, symbolic messages are defined as “those that are used by individuals to understand their environment and create a social reality.” In uncertain situations, we rely on these subconscious messages to guide our behavior.

When we put on our clothes for the day, we have not just snatched something from our closet and thrown some pieces of cloth onto ourselves. We have wrapped our most prized possession — our bodies — in fabric that carries not just a particular pigment or shape, but also carries the power of our perceived social realities and the intangible effect that it has on our psychological processes and that of others.

This only emphasizes the need to take more care and consideration into what we wear day in and day out.

It’s not a fashion show… or maybe it is?

In our everyday lives, it is easy to see fashion as superficial, expensive, niche or gender exclusive — but that isn’t true. It is a universal experience that is accessible to everyone. We all have the opportunity to decorate our bodies and express ourselves to the world in the way that we choose. This freedom allows us to boost our self-esteem and break free from narrow stereotypes and unrealistic ideals pushed forward by the mainstream media.

There are practical uses to dressing up for the day other than making a fashion statement. Research shows that we can make subtle but noticeable changes in our mood, confidence and productivity through our clothing choices. A study from Temple University also found that wearing clothes associated with a professional setting or clothes that boost confidence enables people to perform better and increase their productivity.

Additionally, specific colors have been proven to enhance mood. Green and blues often provide a sense of calmness, while warmer colors can boost energy levels and happiness. Understanding these connections allows us to intentionally choose colors and styles that help us face each day with a positive mindset.

Look in the mirror and embrace what you see

I will forever be an advocate for dressing up. I love putting an outfit together for the day. I see it as an art, a creative outlet — a form of self-care in the midst of the busy college student lifestyle. It is an opportunity to express myself and be unapologetically me.

Over the course of my time at Wake Forest, I have seen a culture of conformity and dare I say blandness when it comes to what we put on our bodies. There seems to be a stigma on the idea of “dressing up” or putting effort into an outfit other than the first day of class. I challenge students to break that ideology.

Tomorrow morning as you pick out an outfit I want you to remember: you’re not just getting dressed — you’re setting the tone for the day. Take those couple extra moments to choose something that reflects how you want to feel. How you want to showcase yourself to the world.

It may take just a bit more thought, but the benefits of dressing with a purpose go a long way.