Old Gold & Black
Old Gold & Black

Men’s Soccer downs Clemson in NCAA Tournament

Freshmen Belal, Borso score to advance to Elite Eight
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
December 5, 2024
Christopher Wallace
Wake Forest’s Ryan Belal (14) scored the first of two goals for the Demon Deacons.

For Wake Forest Men’s Soccer, it was the second time in two weeks the team faced defending national champion Clemson — and for the second time, they prevailed, beating the Tigers, 2-1.

The Demon Deacons took the ACC Championship against the Tigers on penalty kicks in Cary, North Carolina, just two weeks ago, winning the first conference title since 2017. Yet, this matchup felt like it had stakes just as heavy, if not more- as the winner would move on in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers came out on the front foot in terms of offensive opportunities throughout the first twenty minutes. Clemson forward Wahabu Musah had multiple shot attempts, including a chance in the eighth minute that was blocked by Demon Deacon defender Liam O’Gara, and a follow-up from midfielder Johan Gorbet hit the crossbar.

Clemson’s chances wouldn’t go unfulfilled for long. ACC Freshman of the Year Ransford Gyan finished a 2-on-3 break, as teammate Arthur Duquenne crossed from the left side of the box and found Gyan, who knocked the ball into an open net for an early lead.

We went down a goal on a good goal from Clemson,” said Wake Forest Men’s Soccer Head Coach Bobby Muuss. “They were defending National Champions for a reason.”

In the 30th minute, Muuss would make a few substitutions that proved pivotal, as freshman Ryan Belal saw the field for the first time of the night. A few minutes later, Belal would have an opportunity, shooting towards the net before a deflection sent the ball wide. 

Despite the missed opportunity, Belal would make the most of the next chance. After a ball in from defender Prince Amponsah, Belal dribbled past two defenders at the edge of the 18-yard box and slotted a shot to the left-hand side of the net, scoring a much-needed equalizer just before halftime.

All year long, our guys have been able to go down a goal and then get one,” said Muuss. “We bent, but we didn’t break. Our guys found a way.”

The second half didn’t see many opportunities either way, but Tigers forward Misei Yoshizawa created a chance a few minutes in. Yoshizawa rocketed a ball towards Wake Forest goalkeeper Trace Alphin, who deflected the shot wide.

The score read all equal for the remainder of the period, reading 1-1 heading into extra time. Each team was familiar with golden-goal rules, as their last match had gone through two overtime periods before heading to penalty kicks. 

But for Wake Forest, freshman Dylan Borso made sure the first overtime period went quickly.

After receiving the ball on the left wing, Borso spun past a Clemson defender before cutting inside towards the 18-yard box. Borso then took an opportunity on the net about twenty yards out his first shot on goal of the night- and pinpointed it to the far side corner, soaring past outstretched Tigers goalkeeper Patrick Donovan for the golden goal win.

I couldn’t be more proud of the group,” Muuss said. “I’m amazed by [the team] each and every day.”

Wake Forest Men’s Soccer heads to Columbus, Ohio, to face the No. 1-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. The winner will advance to the College Cup in Cary, North Carolina.

Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.