"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke

Piper Saunders, Photo Editor
January 27, 2025
Categories:
DSC_1022-Enhanced-NR
Piper Saunders
TreVon Spillers (25) and Juke Harris (2) attempt to steal the ball from Tyrese Proctor’s (5) grasp. Harris and Spillers were tasked with keeping Duke off of the scoreboard.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Hunter Sallis (23) looks to drive against Duke star Cooper Flagg (2). Sallis had 12 points in the contest, continuing a streak of nine-straight games with double-digit points.
Men’s Basketball comes up short against No. 2 Duke
Ty-Laur Johnson (#8) rises for a mid-range jumper. He had 7 points in the matchup against UNC.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Hunter Sallis and Tre’Von Spillers meet after the Demon Deacons’ 67-66 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Wake Forest rallies, defeats in-state rival North Carolina
Cameron Hildreth (6) dribbles quickly towards the basket.
Photo Gallery: Hildreth leads Wake Forest past Miami, 88-78
Parker Friedrichsen (7) looks to drive on Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. (1). Clayton Jr. led the ESPN Events Invitational’s semifinal game in scoring with 21 points. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Men’s Basketball struggle to split ESPN Events Invitational
Freshman Juke Harris (2) drives to the basket against a Western Carolina defender. With an injury to center Efton Reid III, Head Coach Steve Forbes adjusted lineups and used Harris in a new role at power forward.
Men’s Basketball defeats Western Carolina
More in Multimedia
Bo Cummins (2) and Amoni Thomas (4) pose with the ACC Tournament Championship trophy.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer wins ACC Championship
Cooper Flax (18) celebrates his second goal with Prince Amponsah (27).
Photo Gallery: First half dominance leads Men’s soccer in ACC Semifinal
Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson adjusts his headset as the Deacons prepared for an offensive drive after a timeout.
Photo Gallery: Football drops important game to in-state rival UNC
Transfer forward Omaha Biliew (0) knocks down one of Wake Forest's six three pointers late in the first half.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest wins late over Wolverines, 72-70
Wake Forest Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes reacts to a series of Demon Deacon turnovers.
Photo Gallery: Second half spark leads Men’s Basketball over NC A&T
Parker Friedrichsen (7) holds the ball up on the perimeter.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball cruises to opening night win
More in Photo Galleries
Students pose for a photo at the beginning of the 4th quarter.
Photo Gallery: Virginia’s fourth-quarter comeback doomed Wake Forest
Cameron Hite (20) and Horatio Fields Jr. (5) block NC A&T defense to make an opening for Demond Claiborne (1) to obtain a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons ace first test, defeat N.C. A&T 45-13
Wake Forest assistant coaches look on in frustration as time winds down in the contest.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Wake Forest Men's Basketball defeated Notre Dame in their first game in the ACC conference tournament at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 13.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
Photo Gallery: Second half struggles against Hokies doom MBB
Photo Gallery: Demon Deacons get revenge against Blue Devils
About the Contributor
Piper Saunders
Piper Saunders, Photo Editor
Piper Saunders is a sophomore from Boone, N.C. majoring in religion with a journalism minor. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Two Cities Church Student Leadership Team and Work-Study. In her free time, Piper enjoys hiking, going to concerts and exploring Winston-Salem coffee shops. 