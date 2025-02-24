Can Wake Forest students really commit to Dry January? In a campus culture where alcohol flows freely at parties and tailgates, the month-long campaign tests more than mere willpower — it questions the role of drinking in student-life.

Dry January, a campaign started by Alcohol Change and adopted in the U.S. in 2013, has become a national movement, marking the start of 2025.

The month-long challenge encourages participants to abstain from alcohol. At Wake Forest University, where drinking is a central part of many social gatherings, it raises the question: Is Dry January feasible at Wake Forest?

The use – and often abuse – of alcohol on a college campus is not unique to Wake Forest. In the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 50% of full-time college students drank alcohol and 29.3% engaged in binge-drinking. Jonah Neville, Assistant Director of Wellbeing, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Prevention, shares that a significant part of Wake’s susceptibility to excessive alcohol consumption stems from the school’s social culture.

“There is kind of an attitude and belief of, ‘well, this is just what we do,’” Neville said.

Wake Forest has a tradition-based drinking culture. From the dominance of Greek life (pledging, date functions, weekly parties) to yearly events such as Senior Fifth (a tradition where students try to drink a fifth of liquor between midnight and kickoff of the last home football game), there are ample opportunities for substance use to be normalized.

Peter Rives, former Assistant Director of Wellbeing, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Prevention, stated, “There’s a correlation between drinking and belonging, and the highest risk individuals are first-semester freshmen.” Freshman year is often when these intense drinking patterns begin.

Entering into a new and unfamiliar environment leads many students to seek out a sense of belonging. The most obvious thought is that community is found at fraternity parties or bars. Having not yet laid your own roots, it’s hard to refrain from the central social activity: drinking.

Over time, this culture becomes part of one’s identity, which makes it harder to challenge. Wake Forest’s relatively small population reinforces this narrative: at larger SEC schools, there is a broader range of social activities and peers to interact with. At Wake Forest, where drinking is typically a tradition-based activity, peer influence can be a powerful force.

“Changing one’s drinking habits is not impossible, but it’s very difficult to do on your own. One of the main questions you must ask yourself is, is your social group supportive? Are they going to think differently of me if I try sobriety?” said Neville.

Vir Gupta, class of 2025 and three-year Collins Resident Hall Advisor, admits that being in charge of a hall full of freshmen comes with its challenges. Gupta reports that, annually, he witnesses over twenty instances of students in his hall reaching critical intoxication levels.

“It would be a joke to say that people don’t abuse substances, especially freshmen. I’ve put some of my residents to bed. We all know the way it is,” Gupta said.

Gupta adds that many freshman boys come to his room, sit on his futon, and express their frustrations with Wake Forest’s drinking culture.

“Some of them have told me that they don’t even enjoy drinking.” He notes, “they’d rather do other things but in the end, they’re forced to partake.”

“Once you get to the point where you’re drinking every day or a certain amount every week, it just becomes something set in you. And then when you reach sophomore year, it becomes a habit,” Gupta said.

Avery Brown, class of 2025, says that “as tough as it is to admit, socially here, you do have to go out. And if you can do that without drinking, power to you.”

Brown acknowledges that the biggest motivator is the people around you. “If everyone else is doing it, I could [theoretically] choose not to, but I still [choose to drink].” Brown said.

One freshman, who asked to remain anonymous due to her age, shares that her friends have more than four drinks on a typical night out.

“Particularly at the parties,” she says, “I feel there’s a sense of pressure to have something in your hands. Greek life gatherings promote that in a way. Nightlife here is almost synonymous with drinking.”

Another freshman, who also asked to remain anonymous, confides that she sometimes finds it difficult to go out and not drink.

“I would say I’m outgoing, but sometimes I feel like I have to drink to fit in –at least socially. I think I could have fun without drinking, but I just end up getting convinced,” she said.

“I know I can’t stop the drinking culture,” Rives said. “I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to keep someone from dying. Because I know it’s only a matter of time before the Senior Fifth kills someone.”

Notable steps are being taken at Wake Forest to promote a more inclusive, sober culture. Neville mentions that the university once had a thriving recovery community, which was interrupted by COVID, but that community is beginning to take shape again.

For example, the Office of Wellbeing organizes sober tailgates at every home football game. “A way to bring your Deac Spirit without the spirits,” as they put it, aims to keep students fed and hydrated before kickoff.

“That’s the beauty of a space where we can host events that aren’t centered around drinking. Because there’s always a stigma around it, this is an opportunity for those that want to be allies of the community,” Neville said.

The Office of Wellbeing also provides a recovery lounge next to Deacon Health that students can access with their Deacon One card. This lounge is available for meetings, hangouts, watching TV, etc.

These harm-reduction strategies continue to provide support and encouragement for those who seek belonging without substance use. They reaffirm that, while social perceptions may suggest otherwise, 52% of first-year students opt not to drink.

Intense drinking cultures are not unique to Wake Forest or any college campus. The important thing, Rive claims, “is to understand how much power you hold.” Until the Wake Forest narrative changes to reflect greater visibility for its sober students, Dry January will remain a near impossible feat.