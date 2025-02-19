UNC and Duke to build NC’s first freestanding children’s hospital: North Carolina Children’s

In a historic partnership, the University of North Carolina Health and Duke University Health formally announced plans to build North Carolina’s first standalone children’s hospital on Jan. 28.

The new facility, called North Carolina Children’s, will be located in the Triangle area and is expected to transform pediatric care in the state. However, the final location of N.C. Children’s has yet to be determined, though officials expect to finalize the site selection by summer 2025.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said, “There isn’t a freestanding children’s hospital between Atlanta and Washington, D.C., making this project critical for our region.”

The hospital will include 500 beds, an outpatient care center and a dedicated behavioral health facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion projected in the early 2030s. The estimated cost ranges between $2 billion and $3 billion, with funding from a combination of state investment and private donations.

Currently, UNC Children’s Hospital, which opened in 2001, has 150 inpatient beds, and Duke’s Children’s Hospital holds 202 inpatient beds. While these facilities have served the state’s pediatric needs for over two decades, their capacity is insufficient to meet the demands of North Carolina’s rapidly growing population. With its significantly larger capacity, the planned N.C. Children’s Hospital will address the urgent need for expanded resources and facilities.

North Carolina is currently the most populous state in the U.S. without a standalone children’s hospital. Existing pediatric facilities are at capacity, leading to long wait times and the need for families to travel out of state for specialized care.

“North Carolina’s current children’s hospitals do not have the ability to build broad-based, highly-specialized pediatric care,” Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health, said in an announcement. “This means that sick kids often have to transfer between hospitals, or worse, and often, have to leave North Carolina for treatment.”

Standalone children’s hospitals play a crucial role in pediatric healthcare by offering highly specialized treatments in a child-centered environment. Unlike general hospitals with pediatric wings, standalone facilities ensure that children receive care unique to their medical and emotional needs. These hospitals foster collaboration among pediatric specialists, support cutting-edge research and provide an environment designed specifically for young patients and their families.

This facility will also include 70 inpatient behavioral health beds and 70 emergency department bays, addressing a significant gap in pediatric mental health services in the state. North Carolina’s Child Health Report Card recently awarded the state an F grade for mental health, highlighting the urgent need for improved care in the area.

“This is truly a remarkable step to tell the nation we recognize that children are different. And we’re doing something about it,” Rep. Donny Lambeth said.

The facility is also expected to have a significant economic impact, creating over 8,400 jobs and generating an estimated $26.8 billion in gross domestic product for North Carolina over two decades. It is projected to attract more than $120 million annually in research funding from the National Institutes of Health. Additionally, it will be a top teaching facility supported by both Duke and UNC Schools of Medicine.

The project has received bipartisan support in the state legislature, with an initial $320 million investment already approved. Lawmakers say they will review additional funding requests as construction begins.

“Picture this, a campus that just exudes hope, health and healing — just for kids and their families,” said Dr. Craig Albanese, CEO of the Duke University Health System. With the support of the state, medical leaders and families across North Carolina, N.C. Children’s will become a beacon of hope for pediatric healthcare in the state.