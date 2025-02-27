Sabrosa goes sustainable: everything to know about the new green box program

Upon returning to the dining area of Benson University Center this past month, several bright green infographics were positioned at the entrance to La Sabrosa, Wake Forest’s Latin-inspired restaurant.

The posters announced La Sabrosa’s implementation of the green to-go box program, which students and staff may be familiar with from the Pit, North Dining Hall and the Magnolia Room. As these dining hall locations did not previously offer takeout options for meals, these green boxes have become a hit for students looking to grab meals on the run.

According to Harvest Table representative Quin Wolters, La Sabrosa serves around 500 customers each day, with every meal served in disposable packaging. As time goes on, the environmental costs of manufacturing and disposing of said packaging become significant, as does the subsequent landfill degradation.

The program aims to reduce the carbon footprint created by single-use packaging, allowing students to make a “simple choice that has a directly positive environmental impact,” according to Wolters.

Why La Sabrosa?

For one, the location’s menu — bowls, salads, nachos, tacos and burritos — proved entirely amenable to the box’s one-compartment design, as every core offering at La Sabrosa can now be ordered green.

Additionally, Benson’s status as a central food hub means that the green box marketing isn’t solely targeted at La Sabrosa customers. It also spreads awareness to anyone in Benson who passes by the signs.

How does the system work?

The system operates very similarly to Wake Forest’s dining hall options. Students pay a $5 deposit for their first green box, which they can use to order and eat their meal before exchanging the used green box for a new one at any participating dining location. Or, if students do not wish to keep their empty green box, they may opt for a small tag that can be exchanged for a new green box later. Upon returning the box or tag at the end of the year, students are paid back their deposit to ensure a cost-free process.

GrubHub users need not be deterred, as mobile orders through La Sabrosa provide the option of either purchasing or exchanging a green box. If they purchase a green box, students are charged the $5 deposit to their dining dollars account and receive the box on pickup; if they are exchanging their box, students must provide their used box or tag to receive their new order.

This new system has the potential to reshape the way food retail looks on a campus-wide scale. Harvest Table has expressed interest in expanding the green box initiative to other restaurants in Wake Forest, referring to La Sabrosa as a “pilot” to determine user receptivity and the costs and benefits of the program.

Though La Sabrosa and Harvest Table have taken significant steps to integrate the program, the student body has been slower to catch on. Jonathan, who works evening shifts at La Sabrosa, reports that he typically works with green boxes only once or twice per day. His theory? Students don’t feel confident or educated enough to ask about the service, but more advertising or educational work could lead to an increase in engagement campus-wide.

Ultimately, Wolters states that the impact of the green box program lies just as much with spreading the word through user buy-in as the actual environmental reduction.

“It may feel insignificant as an individual,” Wolters said, “but if everyone makes a simple choice, the collective action sends a message to our team to invest effort into making systems like these better and more widespread.”