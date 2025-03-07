Examining the disparities in Greek Life at Wake Forest

The sound of blasting music can be heard around campus as clusters of young women in matching colors cheer in celebration, welcoming the new sorority members to their long tradition of sisterhood and service.

If you guessed this was Bid Day, you’re wrong.

For members of the National Panhellenic Council, a coordinated organization of nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, the new member presentation is a rite of passage. During this highly anticipated event, commonly known as a probate, inductees reveal their membership for the first time through choreographed steps, strolls and recitations of organizational history. Chapter members, past and present, and even chapters from other campuses, proudly celebrate the new inductees, repping their colors, holding handmade posters and cheering on the new members in their public introduction.

At Wake Forest, a Predominantly White Institution (PWI), the events to foster community and celebrate Black excellence and achievement have not always been well received by the greater community.

“When I became an official member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, I saw on Fizz that a lot of people were asking, ‘Why are people wearing masks in the yard? And why are they on the lower quad yelling?’” NPHC President Sincere Fielder said. “You can ask us in person and educate yourself. If your interest has been piqued, why not come and just watch the show?”

This lack of appreciation isn’t just anecdotal — it reflects deeper structural inequalities that shape the Black Greek experience at Wake Forest. While the university touts Greek life as a major aspect of campus social life, that narrative often excludes the experiences of NPHC members.

This divide is rooted in history. As a PWI, Panhellenic (Panhel) and Interfraternity Council (IFC) organizations have shaped Wake Forest’s campus culture, playing a dominant role in social life and alumni engagement for the benefit of white students.

Contrastingly, since their arrival in 1988, the NPHC continuously fights to establish themselves within the university’s framework in order to support the betterment of Black and minority student populations on campus.

Understanding the Divide

On Bid Day, the excitement is palpable. The iconic quad buzzes with energy as hundreds of students are welcomed into their Panhel sororities. Social media floods with photos of new, mostly white members, and the university community embraces the celebratory moment.

For members of NPHC, the experience is markedly different.

Without the large-scale visibility and institutional backing that their Panhellenic and IFC counterparts receive, celebratory moments for NPHC, also known as the Divine 9, are not always extended that same respect and acceptance.

“It’s harder to learn about it because everything is underground for NPHC, whereas Panhel is very public and streamlined,” said sophomore, Eliza Kalina, a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Panhel sorority. “I only knew Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority Inc. [an organization in NPHC] when I first got here because of Nia from “Dance Moms.” But, after I went to a probate and had friends that were in it, I learned so much more.”

The university and members of the six Divine 9 organizations on campus have made significant efforts to share the deeply rooted histories and values of their organizations on their websites, social media pages and campus events — and through the official University Fraternity and Sorority life website.

The issue here is not a lack of education. It’s a lack of incentive to learn.

All in The Numbers

NPHC’s lack of visibility on campus can be attributed to a number of factors. But mostly – it’s the numbers.

Statistics shared from Brittany Harris-Nelson, the assistant director of Student Engagement/Fraternity and Sorority Life, revealed that 53% of the student body is involved in Greek Life as of fall 2024; 40% are in Panhellenic organizations, 10% in IFC and less than 3% of students involved in NPHC.

This statistic is seconded by the drastic difference in enrollment of Black and white students; Black students make up 7% of the undergraduate population compared to white student enrollment at 66% for fall 2024 as stated in the University Fact Book. The major gap in these numbers have real life implications.

With Panhellenic and IFC Greek life being deeply ingrained into the University’s culture, when you’re not in the dominant group, it’s almost impossible to not fall into the periphery.

“The heavy peer pressure with Panhel overshadows NPHC,” said senior Gah’Ques Ligons, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. “They don’t get to see us because they intentionally only engage with and advertise a certain type of Greek life.”

“ NPHC members form a much smaller percentage of the Greek life category and have been continuously overlooked because of it.

Noting the disparities in housing and space allocation, Ligons added, “We don’t have our own space. So more often than not, Panhel and IFC organizations are more prone to receive funding and access to resources that we don’t get.”

All recognized Panhel and IFC organizations have lounge spaces on campus. Yet, only one NPHC organization, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has a dedicated lounge, leaving the rest without the same communal spaces for chapter meetings, service programming, and community building.

The lack of space impacts recruitment, retention and the ability to foster a strong sense of community, which all play a role in increasing campus-wide visibility.

Steps Toward Inclusivity

Despite these disparities, some Panhel and IFC members recognize the inequities and are helping advocate for more recognition around NPHC organizations.

“The university does so much around ‘Pro Humanitate’ during the first week of school for freshmen,” Kalina said. “They should have something around Greek life showing the different organizations on campus, specifically for NPHC and probates especially.”

However, some students are less confident in the student body’s willingness to learn about a culture of Greek life starkly different from their own.

“There’s a divide, and it’s important to bridge it,” junior Wilson Todd said. “I think there are individuals in the student population that will make efforts, and there are individuals that will never make efforts to learn.”

As awareness grows and conversations around equity and inclusion continue, students have a real opportunity to foster a more inclusive college experience at Wake Forest through Greek life.

Change is on the horizon. But, in order to truly achieve inclusivity on campus, everyone must be willing to learn.