Tate McRae enters her F1 Era

It’s been only a year and three months since the release of Tate McRae’s hockey-themed album, and she’s already pivoting into an entirely new artistic — and athletic — direction with “So Close To What.”

Between charting a single “Sports car,” a separate music video featuring McRae rushing around in a McLaren and lots of online interaction with famed racer Lando Norris, one thing is clear: McRae is shifting gears into a new F1-themed era — and it’s an absolute hit.

Her single “It’s ok, I’m ok,” marks the start of McRae’s new-look back in Sep. 2024. The song is pure pop perfection, and it quickly became McRae’s highest ever charting debut, with the music video racking up almost 8 million views within 24 hours.

Up next comes “2 hands,” released later in November. With its electro-pop beat and lyrics, it was yet another hit. Hours after its release, the full “Miss Possessive” tour and “So Close To What” album were announced, and despite only two songs off the album being released, tickets sold faster than McRae’s McLaren.

Her single, “Sports car,” was released in late January with another music video showing off her talent as a dancer while displaying twelve wildly unique outfits. The catchy beat and raunchy lyrics sped past expectations and had fans begging for more.

“So Close To What” has fifteen songs and touches on several subjects, McRae’s relationship with The Kid Laroi being the first. The confident opener, “Miss Possessive,” has a simple yet threatening message: “Get your hands off my man.”

Another song, “I know love,” actually features The Kid Laroi, as it details the growth of their relationship. The catchy chorus gives fans positive insight into the headline-making relationship.

To play off this feature with Laroi, the song “No I’m not in love” is a quippy play on contradiction. The lyrics continue throughout the song as McRae sings about how she is not in love, but this and other lyrics are clear lies. It’s obvious that McRae wants to tell the world: She and Laroi could not be doing any better.

The album is brimming with instant hits. The Track “bloodonmyhands,” featuring Flo Milli, advises having a fun night out after a breakup. The power duo’s recommendation does make me want to “dance like I can’t be bothered.”

The success continues with “Dear God,” as McRae prays for her mind to be freed from a boy she just can’t seem to stop thinking about. The techno-pop beat and desiring lyrics have kept this song on repeat since the album came out.

The track “Like I do” has McRae speaking up against someone racing for her place in the spotlight. The song is a confidence-boosting bop as McRae taunts, “think you wanna be me, you should go ahead and try to,” making it impossible not to sing along.

“Signs” perfectly encapsulates how it feels to be a teenage girl, as the lyrics detail that the way we act isn’t always how we feel. McRae expresses the frustration of being misunderstood through the chorus: “You should know me better, see the signs.”

“Means I care” follows a similar theme but in the context of a relationship. The song relates to a lot of teenagers who have commitment issues as McRae opens up about her struggle with being open and vulnerable, claiming that “if I cut you off, it just means I care.”

If you thought McRae was only good for peppy pop perfection, you’d be far from the truth. For starters, “Purple lace bra” details the issues McRae has with the media. The title nods to her purple bra from the “It’s ok, I’m ok” music video. The lyrics taunt the press as she asks questions like, “Would you hear me more if I whispered in your ear?” The fact is that despite all of McRae’s discography touching on deep subjects, she only finds herself publicized in revealing ways.

Continuing with the deeper topics, “Revolving door” details an abusive relationship where McRae is unable to escape the pattern of going back to what hurts her. In this music video, McRae dances until she cries on the floor, only to collect herself and do it all over again.

Up next is “Green light,” where McRae sings about one of her past relationships that was not a good fit. She imagines herself at a green light, unable to decide whether to speed along or change lanes entirely. Listeners are taken through her ever-changing thought process as the chorus swings between how she “can’t go” but “can’t let go.”

The last track on the album is “Nostalgia,” where McRae reflects on how her parents had always encouraged her to chase her dreams. The lesson to live in the present instead of constantly looking to the past or future is a valuable one. McRae knows better than to keep her eyes in the rearview mirror.

“So Close To What,” solidifies her role as a pop princess. It seems the world cannot get enough of her, as she’s had to add twenty-five shows to her tour due to demand (including in Raleigh and Charlotte). The truth is that Tate McRae has parked her McLaren in the middle of the spotlight, and she’s not going anywhere soon.