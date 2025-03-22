Wake ‘N Shake 2025 preview

Wake Forest students are gearing up to wear their dancing shoes and get on the floor for the upcoming annual Wake ‘N Shake event. Each spring, Wake ‘N Shake is a 12-hour dance marathon that raises money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund and the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The event will take place on March 22 from noon to midnight in the gymnasium of the Wake Forest Sutton Center, where they can finally witness all their hard work put toward a great purpose. The 2025 theme is “Fuel the Fight”, and students will have the opportunity to dance, play activities with their team, and listen to the amazing performances by various student groups, including the Demon Divas and Momentum.

Proceeds from the event are donated to the cancer treatment facility at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, ranked the most advanced cancer research center in North Carolina. The fund was named after Brian Piccolo, a Wake Forest football player and Chicago Bears running back who unfortunately lost his life to embryonal cell carcinoma on June 16, 1970. In 1980, Wake Forest students established the research fund in honor of the alum. Students began dancing in 2006 for not only Piccolo, but the millions of individuals and families affected by cancer every year.

“Wake ’N Shake has given me a tangible way to channel my personal experiences into something meaningful, allowing me to contribute to a cause that has profoundly affected my own family and so many others,” said senior and Student Director Eleanor Carroll.

Each year, “champions” in the Wake Forest community are invited to speak on their experience fighting cancer, motivating the dancers and highlighting the incredible legacy of all those impacted.

“Champions are individuals who have been impacted by cancer invited to the event to share their testimonies,” said Carroll. “We have two student champions this year, Henry and Jordan, and we are so thankful for their willingness to get up in front of their fellow students and share their stories.”

This will be the 20th annual Wake ‘N Shake. While they began in 2006 with 300 dancers and raised $48,000, the group recently surpassed $3 million in 2022.

“The fact that Wake ‘N Shake has not only sustained but continues to grow significantly over these past 20 years speaks volumes about its significance on our campus,” said Carroll. “It’s an event that students, alumni, and faculty look forward to as a tradition that fosters unity, resilience and hope.”

Prior to the commencement of the dancing festivities, the executive board and committee has been hard at work to bring the event to life. Led by Student Directors Kate Bucci, Eleanor Carroll, and Mike Owens, the team has organized various events held before the dance marathon to raise awareness and fundraise for cancer research.

For an authentic Texas-style barbeque, East of Texas hosted Wake students all day Tuesday, March 4, with 10% of proceeds going to the cause.

“We aim to get different local businesses in the community to host or donate money to the cause, encouraging participation in the funding initiative” said freshman and fundraising committee member Lauren Schmidt.

The highlight event of the week was their Spring Flight Night held at ROAR, where all proceeds were donated back to Wake ‘N Shake. With a stellar performance by the student band Chicken Scratch, the event helped to raise money and engage students.

“Performing at the event meant the absolute world to me,” said freshman and lead Chicken Scratch singer Gray Holland. “I could feel the energy from start to finish, and I am so glad we got to contribute to such a fantastic cause.”

The various fundraisers throughout the month lead up to the big event at the end of March.

Paige Brewer, a sophomore and member of the executive board for entertainment, explained how important the celebration is to all students and faculty at Wake Forest.

“It is one of the only times during the year where every person, no matter organization or involvement on campus, comes together to have fun and give to a good cause,” said Brewer.

The campus tradition and amount raised will be unveiled soon enough, and the expected 1500 people attending in the Wake Forest community cannot wait for the echo of enthusiasm and excitement booming from the Sutton Center.

Links to sign up and register for the event can be found on the official Wake ‘N Shake webpage or their Instagram @wfuwakenshake.