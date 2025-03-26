"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Fields of Fortune

Wake Forest’s ZSR reckons with the tobacco money the university and city was built upon
Olivia Lockhart, Contributing Writer
March 26, 2025
Categories:
A panorama shot of the tobacco district in downtown Winston-Salem during the 1920s. Courtesy of Wake Forest Innovation Quarter. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)

For most of its history, North Carolina’s development has been shaped by a significant yet controversial crop: tobacco. The “golden leaf” has built cities, funded universities — including Wake Forest — and sustained generations of families, while also fueling a global industry tied to addiction and disease.

This complex legacy lies at the heart of “Fields of Fortune: North Carolina’s Legacy in Leaf and Labor,” a new exhibit at Z. Smith Reynolds Library, which is open through December 2025.

Curated by Daisha Bunn, Craig Fansler, Erin Kye and Tanya Zanish-Belcher, the exhibit displays rare books, archival photos, newspapers, advertisements and contemporary artwork that explore the tobacco industry’s legacy in North Carolina. It highlights the industry’s contributions and the personal stories of those who worked the fields  — many of whom have ties to Wake Forest.

According to Tanya Zanish-Belcher, director of Special Collections & Archives at ZSR, this exhibit has been years in the making. Originally planned for 2020, the pandemic delayed the exhibition, allowing Zanish-Belcher more time to refine the artifacts and themes.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s so rewarding to see it come to life,” Zanish-Belcher said. “It’s much more beautiful than I envisioned.”

One of the exhibit’s inspirations came from a book belonging to Wake Forest’s archives, written in 1590. It features the earliest known illustrations of Native Americans growing and using tobacco. A surprising find in the collection included 18th-century poetry warning of tobacco’s health risks, challenging the idea that the danger of smoking is a contemporary discovery.

The project is also personal for Zanish-Belcher — her mother, a lifelong smoker, died from lung cancer. This connection influenced her perspective and approach to curation, balancing tobacco’s economic and cultural importance with its harmful health effects.

“It’s interesting when you research tobacco because there’s this negative health aspect of it,” she said. “But at the same time, a lot of positive things came from it — education and economic development. So you have to see both sides.”

While cigarette smoking has been in rapid decline since the peak of tobacco manufacturing, the nicotine epidemic is ever-present in the United States. The rise of vaping, flavored e-cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco has created a new public health challenge, especially among young people. “Fields of Fortune serves as a pretext for these health concerns, not just in North Carolina, but on a grand scale.

Another unique contribution to “Fields of Fortune comes from Erin Kye, Wake Forest’s lead art handler and a freelance photographer. Initially joining the project to help install the exhibit’s artifacts, she later contributed her photography, drawing from her family’s deep roots in tobacco farming in Tobaccoville, a town just north of Winston-Salem.

One of the most striking photographs in the exhibit, taken by her grandmother, shows her father as a toddler pretending to smoke a cigarette — a reminder of how normalized tobacco once was. Kye’s father and his siblings worked the fields as children, handling nicotine-coated leaves without gloves — which often made them ill, as touching tobacco leaves can lead to nicotine poisoning. 

For Kye, revisiting these photographs deepened her connection to her family’s roots. She described how tobacco harvesting was a community effort, with families gathering at barns overnight for curing sessions, turning work into a social event with music and food.

“Sometimes I wish I could have been part of it,” she admitted. “The work was brutal, but it brought people together.”

Her family harvested tobacco until the mid-1990s, when corporations such as R.J. Reynolds, the largest tobacco company in the U.S., took over small businesses in the area. She sought to photograph one of the few active tobacco farms in the Triad, documenting its harvesting process for the exhibit.

For many Wake Forest students, tobacco is a glanced-over piece of American history, but ZSR’s “Fields of Fortune broadens that perspective.

“The Kye family photography added a personal touch,” said junior George Nesbitt, one of the exhibit’s first visitors. “It made it feel more real.”

Wake Forest’s history is deeply intertwined with tobacco. The Reynolds family, owners of the now-billion-dollar tobacco company and the land where our campus stands today, played a pivotal role in relocating Wake Forest to Winston-Salem in 1956. Today, the Innovation Quarter — home to Wake Forest’s medical school — once housed Reynolds cigarette-making factories and tobacco warehouses, an ironic contrast between tobacco’s past and present.

“It’s strange to think about how connected Wake Forest and tobacco really are,” Nesbitt said. “This exhibit has shown the other side of the industry that we don’t normally see.”

As “Fields of Fortune” runs through the end of 2025, the curators invite visitors to engage in new conversations about North Carolina’s past and future.

Zanish-Belcher hopes students walk away with a deeper understanding of this complicated legacy.

 “Tobacco brought prosperity, but at a cost,” Zanish-Belcher said. “That’s what makes it such an important story to tell.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
McRae sporting her new F-1 look in the "2 hands" music video (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Tate McRae enters her F1 Era
Brown showed audience through the VR art gallery on the screen.
Hear me, see me — race, whiteness and power in Othello
The ordering window at Cugino's.
Cugino Forno: Neapolitan craftsmanship gets Vegan-Friendly
The cast of The 24 Hour Musical Project’s “Legally Blonde” celebrates under a shower of confetti at the conclusion of their show.
Putting on a Musical in 24 Hours…What Like It’s Hard?
The exhibition showcases an emerging generation of contemporary creators as they grapple with redefining the notion of Blackness in their work.
“Young, Gifted, and Black” exhibit at Hanes Art Gallery challenges and redefines history
Does Valentine’s Day reflect an organic expression of our love in abundance or is the guise of abundance merely tacking itself on for a few days in February?
Is Valentine’s Day a phenomena of cerebral reconfiguration or a holiday?
More in Culture
A fish market in the Vieux Port of Marseille.
Smelling Marseille, excerpts from a journal
Senior Vir Gupta poses for a photo in his kurta before a student performance of “Love and Information” on Tedford Stage.
Like going to school on Christmas
Margaret Bender, the chair of the Anthropology Department and a Linguistics faculty member, introduces Jeffrey Bourns and his talk “The Deverbal Origins of Cherokee Adjectives.”
Linguist Jeffrey Bourn’s talk aids the preservation effort of the endangered Cherokee language
A sizzling cast iron of chicken, shrimp, vegetable and steak fajitas sit on the table at Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina. (Courtesy of Melina Traiforos)
Winston-Salem's favorite Mexican restaurant
Oh’ Calcutta has won multiple awards including the Downtown Excellence Award from Downtown Winston-Salem Inc., within one year of its opening.
Oh' Calcutta invites the American palate into the world of Indian cuisine
Viva Chicken offers a plethora of delicious, accessible Peruvian cuisines for those looking to try something new. (Courtesy of Viva Chicken)
Viva Chicken brings Peruvian flavors to the Triad