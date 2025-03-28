UNC Suspends DEI Graduation Requirement Following Trump’s Executive Order

The University of North Carolina (UNC) system recently suspended its diversity, equity, and inclusion graduation requirement following an executive order from President Donald Trump that will withhold federal funds from higher education institutions with DEI programs.

The executive order affects all 16 schools within the UNC system, sparking an intense debate over DEI’s role in university education and the financial realities of public schools. In a memo to all UNC chancellors, General Counsel Andrew Tripp warned that continuing to mandate DEI courses could risk the university system’s financial stability. Given the potential loss of federal funding, he urged an immediate shift in school policy.

“University institutions received approximately $1.4 billion in federal research dollars pursuant to contracts and grants in 2023–24, constituting approximately 62% of all university research funds, and approximately 13% of the university’s annual budget,” Tripp wrote.

The suspension includes all courses fulfilling the DEI requirement’s “general electives.” The directive emphasized that repackaging this requirement into different terms would still violate the EO and endanger federal funding.

Story continues below advertisement

Students voiced concerns about this decision, arguing that DEI initiatives are crucial in increasing inclusivity and fostering a welcoming learning environment for all. Beth Moracco, chair of the faculty at UNC Chapel Hill, criticized the lack of transparency in the process.

“Faculty governance at the various campuses weren’t consulted,” Moracco said. “I’ve heard from many faculty members, and I would describe it as: we’re stunned.”

However, supporters of the suspension argue that DEI requirements are unnecessary and can become divisive. Marty Kotis, vice chair of the Budget, Finance, and Infrastructure Committee, previously advocated against DEI initiatives at UNC-Chapel Hill, stating, “DEI, in a lot of people’s minds, is divisiveness, exclusion, and indoctrination. We need more unity and togetherness, more dialogue, more diversity of thought.”

UNC’s decision reflects a broader shift in collegiate education under the Trump administration. Other universities, like the University of Kentucky and the University of Nebraska, have dismantled their DEI offices due to state and federal pressure. These moves align with a more significant push by conservatives and policymakers to curb DEI programs, which they argue impose ideological conformity and bureaucratic bloat.

Beyond the classroom, UNC is restructuring past DEI initiatives. At its Chapel Hill campus, the flagship school, UNC has eliminated 20 DEI positions, including those in its Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Many of those employees were reassigned to other departments, while others left the university. In total, 27 positions were restructured to align with the policy shift. At Chapel Hill, 55% of the $1.8 million budget previously allocated to DEI efforts will be redirected toward student success programs and faculty professional development. The remaining funds will cover salaries for reassigned employees in other university divisions.

As UNC moves forward, the challenge will be balancing compliance with federal funding requirements while maintaining its stated commitment to being a place where students from all backgrounds can succeed.