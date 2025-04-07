Wake Forest needs to break out of their “green bubble”

Wake Forest has made praiseworthy efforts in sustainability, but it’s time to ask: Could the campus be doing more to expand these efforts beyond just the Office of Sustainability?

Climate change is a bigger problem than ever; with the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, it will only worsen over time. My sustainability efforts make me aware that no matter how much I attempt to better our planet, there is never enough I can single-handedly do to make a noticeable improvement to climate change.

Wake Forest has set the bar high for goals they aim to achieve as listed in The Office of Sustainability Existing Plan on this campus, such as renovating buildings to be more environmentally conscious, developing campus campaigns, integrating renewable energy on campus and optimizing existing space. They also won the STARS Gold Rating Award in 2018, an award that recognizes campus sustainability efforts.

Under the Office of Sustainability’s 2020 Sustainability Strategic Plan, one of their goals is to introduce at least 50% of students to disciplinary-specific sustainability content. However, being a Wake Forest student, I have not been offered any information on the issue of climate change in any of my classes or been informed of ways I can contribute to sustainability efforts on my campus.

There is an urgent need for more attention and help from large environments such as college campuses with proactive students. I want to bring attention to this issue on Wake Forest’s campus and work to expand these efforts to the greatest possible extent of students.

Wake Forest needs to implement ways to expand the environmental and sustainability teachings to a wider variety of departments across campus, not just the Environmental Science and Sustainability Studies major and the Office of Sustainability.

It is not a single department that will be able to change this issue; it requires a bigger audience that will give people a scope and perspective to see the world through every career path and field of study. It is not enough to have a handful of experts on this issue who advocate for it. It is more important to have a broader range of people across multiple occupations with environmentally conscious mindsets.

More people would be aware of this critical issue if environmentally conscious knowledge were taught in higher education. According to The Climate Conscious College Article, colleges around the country, especially in California, have successfully taken the initiative to incorporate sustainability teachings into every department. This has resulted in a greater integration of these practices in different job fields.

Wake Forest, a liberal arts college, can take action to implement the teachings of environmental sustainability through required divisional courses. Wake Forest aims to provide a holistic education through which students are immersed in all educational frameworks worldwide. Environmental sustainability should be included in this requirement of holistic learning at our liberal arts college to ensure all students at the university are acquiring this knowledge and carrying it into their professional lives.

“ There is an urgent need for more attention and help from large environments such as college campuses with proactive students. — Sarah Mikolaichik Beyond implementing new requirements in their divisional departments, Wake Forest should encourage current faculty to incorporate sustainability into their existing curriculum. This can also be done through extra credit opportunities that motivate students to attend sustainability workshops and speaker events. The extra credit opportunities will embolden students to engage in sustainability events on campus and make them aware that they can easily participate on their own time.

In addition, Wake Forest could develop more interdisciplinary minors that intersect sustainability with fields such as business, law, healthcare and technology. This will encourage students to delve deeper into this issue if they are passionate while still maintaining a major not directly related to environmental sustainability.

Ultimately, expanding sustainability efforts at Wake Forest is not just about environmental responsibility but also about preparing students to become leaders in a world where sustainable thinking is essential. By incorporating sustainability into a wider variety of academics, Wake Forest can empower students to make meaningful contributions to a more sustainable future for our planet.