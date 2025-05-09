"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Wake Forest University calls for constructive engagement

On April 24, President Wente announced her decision to join other institutions of higher learning and sign “A call for constructive engagement.”
Mattie Stillerman, Opinion Editor
May 9, 2025
Will Kunisaki
Wake Forest University joins a long list of other institutions of higher learning, speaking out against undue government intrusion.

“A call for constructive engagement”

On April 24, President Susan Wente and Provost Michele Gillespie informed the Wake Forest community that the university joined a growing list of colleges and universities supporting “a call for constructive engagement.” The letter was initially released on April 22.  

“The statement, organized by the American Association of Colleges and Universities and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, reflects our institutional commitments and our deep belief in the essential role of colleges and universities in advancing our nation’s prosperity and in the importance of a principled relationship between government and higher education,” the message reads.

In a statement to the Old Gold & Black, Cheryl Walker, the executive director of strategic communications, said, “President Wente’s decision to join the AAC&U letter aligns with these values and reinforces Wake Forest’s dedication to maintaining an environment where independent thought and inquiry can thrive.” 

As to how the decision was made, “[Wente] decided to sign the letter, and while she made the final decision independently, she consulted with the University’s Board of Trustees prior to adding her name,” Walker said. 

Walker confirmed that there was no singular policy by the Trump administration that sparked the university’s action. 

“This was an opportunity to join in solidarity with a wide variety of academic institutions,” Walker said. 

Following suit

Before the American Association of Colleges and Universities and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences published the communal statement, Harvard expressed criticism toward the Trump Administration. 

On April 11, Alan Garber, president of Harvard University, received a letter from the White House, accusing the Ivy League school of failing to “live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment.” 

The letter included a list of demands Harvard must follow to “maintain Harvard’s financial relationship with the federal government.”

These demands included but were not limited to merit-based admissions and hiring reforms, the discontinuation of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives and whistleblower reporting and protections.

On April 14, Garber issued a response stating, “We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.” 

Gerber argued that the administration’s insertion of power violates Harvard’s First Amendment rights and values as a private institution. 

No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Gerber wrote. 

The Trump administration has also threatened to pull federal funding from a long list of colleges and universities. As of May 1, 594 institutions of higher learning have signed the letter calling for constructive engagement in response. 

Other North Carolina schools join Wake Forest University in signing this letter, including Davidson College, Duke University, Warren Wilson College and Carolina Christian College. No UNC system schools have signed the letter. 

“Affirming our institutional commitments”

Wake Forest’s decision verifies the promise Wente, Gillespie and Executive Vice President Jackie Travisano made to the community on March 17, “Affirming our institutional commitments.” This message acknowledged the potential impact of the new administration on higher education and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to uphold Wake Forest’s mission.

“As affirmed on March 17, we remain steadfast in our advocacy for the transformative power of teaching, research, scholarship, and creative expression,” the message said. “We will continue to share our distinctive concerns and aspirations with our state and federal representatives, ensuring that our voice is heard and our values are upheld.” 

Wake Forest University aims to uphold political neutrality while upholding its central values and mission. Therefore, Wake Forest is selective and strategic when voicing opinions regarding federal policies. 

“In this case, Wente determined that joining the AAC&U effort was in the university’s best interest and consistent with its foundational principles,” Walker said.

“Wake Forest has always and will continue to advocate for its academic mission and for the rights of its students, faculty, and staff,” Walker said. “The university generally does so through engagement with elected officials and agency representatives, as well as by occasionally joining collective public efforts like the AAC&U letter.”

About the Contributor
Mattie Stillerman
Mattie Stillerman, Opinion Editor
Mattie Stillerman is a sophomore from Charlotte, N.C. double majoring in health and exercise science and medicinal Spanish with a minor in biology. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is the director of SHAG, a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta, Jam for Janey and Alpha Delta Pi. In her free time, Mattie enjoys reading, cheering on the Demon Deacons and grabbing coffee with friends. 