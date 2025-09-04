24 hours in Winston-Salem

As a Winston-Salem native — or, as referred to more colloquially on Wake Forest’s campus, a “townie” — I’ve composed a 24-hour traveler’s guide to Winston-Salem that packs in all the best-kept secrets of our dear city. I thought long and hard about how to structure the 24 hours and ultimately settled upon this framework: what would one day of maximum fun in Winston-Salem look like?

Winston-Salem is full of green spaces, and the only way to start a perfect day is to get lost in the gorgeous parks that dot the city. From Salem Lake to our near and dear Reynolda (the gardens and museum are must-visits) to Tanglewood Park (which is only about a 12-minute drive from campus), these spaces provide a magnificent and soft respite from the hard-and-fast pace of campus. I recommend morning runs or cycles on the gorgeous trail loops in each of these parks, my personal favorite being the river loop at Tanglewood. It has it all: Yadkin River views, soft sand, perfect for gentle runs — and odds are you’ll encounter a horseback rider or two.

Post-park, if it’s a Saturday, I would go to one of the many farmers’ markets, the most idyllic of which is Cobblestone Farmers Market. Though relatively small, the market is right beside Old Salem, a historic Moravian settlement in Winston-Salem, established in 1766, which alone is beautiful to wander through. Size aside, Cobblestone has all of the essentials: from local honey, eggs and more.. Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and the Clemmons Farmers Market also host over 40 vendors each.

After the market, it’s usually about time for coffee, and if there’s one thing Winston-Salem has in surplus, it’s coffee shops. By and far, my favorite coffee shop is The Coffee Mill, which is located in Lewisville, about a 20-minute drive from campus. It’s a bit of a trek, but the rocking chairs on the porch and the cozy wooden interior make the trip totally worth it.

Closer to campus, Remedy and Krankies are two other great options if you want lively ambiance and spacious settings that allow for casual sit-and-chats. The final two options, Ardmore Coffee and Camel City Coffee, have, in my opinion, the best quality beans in town, but don’t have much interior seating. Also, an honorable mention to the Brookstown Camino that will pour your coffee into your mug from home, upon request!

Once you’re adequately caffeinated, you can walk around downtown and pop into the many vintage and antique shops such as Goatfeather Antiques, the Design Archives and Yours Truly. There are also many galleries to check out; standout Red Dog Gallery features art from various Wake Forest professors, and they even have a beading studio where you can make bracelets.

For lunch, grab a slab of sourdough focaccia-style pizza from Grandpa Joe’s Slaberia, a new spot from the owners of Bobby Boy Bake Shop. You’ll be thinking about their burrata slice for days to come — the potato slice is another standout. They also serve salads, brews and banana soft serve (yes, banana).

When lunch is over, if I’m feeling low energy, I’d swing by a/perture cinema for a matinée. Or, if I’ve got energy to burn, I would head to Salem Lake for some afternoon kayaking, where the rental rate is $4 per hour and open until 5 p.m. daily.

Quiet Pint, Curry and Noodle or Mizu are my go-tos for a casual dinner, serving artisanal American, authentic Indian and the best sushi in town, respectively. For a more formal dinner, I recommend River Birch Lodge, 600 Degrees, Diamondback Grill or Spotted Cow Steakhouse (where you must order the brussel sprouts).

No matter how brief the outing, Winston-Salem will charm you at every turn. Try not to let it pass you by.