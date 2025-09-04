The world is her oyster: Addison’s rise to pop-stardom

Addison Rae became one of the highest-earning content creators on the app TikTok in 2022, according to Forbes. She established a brand for herself and profited immensely from her viral videos. As she rose in fame, Rae expanded her social-media presence to films, beauty campaigns and sponsorships… but she didn’t stop there.

Rae released a song titled “Obsessed” in 2021, followed by an EP titled “AR” in 2023. She secured the feature of Charli XCX on her song “2 Die 4,” but still struggled to attain critical acclaim. Her social media background served as both the foundation of her music career and also its temporary downfall, as critics and fans alike questioned her musical abilities. She did not release another song until her iconic feature on Charli XCX’s song “Von Dutch” that went viral. A video of Rae performing with Charli XCX marked the beginning of her rebrand, which strays distinctly from her earlier tracks.

Rae finally found her sound on a song called “Diet Pepsi,” which earned her representation from Columbia Records. By combining breathy vocals with a catchy hook, Rae solidified her space in the music industry as an artist in touch with her femininity who is not afraid to share it. According to Genius, notable producers ELVIRA and Luka Kloser worked with Rae on this song

She would then release three more singles with the backing of Columbia Records: “Aquamarine,” “High Fashion,” and “Headphones On.” Her Columbia-backed singles began charting, making the Billboard Hot 100 list and cementing her rise. Rae continued collaborating with ELVIRA and Luka Kloser on her debut album titled “Addison,” released on Jun. 6, 2025. This album solidified her new sound and inspired a renaming. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Rae discusses the switch to going by Addison, but does not discredit “Rae” as a crucial part of her identity.

Despite being a hindrance to her career at first, her high-profile social media and dance background were crucial to the formation of her new persona. In an interview with Elle she said, “I just wanted to perform. I wanted to honor the passion and desire to entertain that was inside of me.” These viral interviews and talks catapulted Rae into pop-princess stardom.

Her debut album titled “Addison” calls on 2000s childhood nostalgia. Even the cover design feels reminiscent to Britney Spears third studio album “Britney” both in design and title. It features songs including “New York,” an ode to a city where she feels “so free, it’s my religion” It also features “Fame is a Gun,” which critiques the experience of stardom stating, “You got a front row seat and / I got a taste of the glamorous life.”

This album even includes an anthem for summer: “All my fears thrown out the window / makes it feel like summer forever.”

Addison’s story exemplifies the immense persistence required to be in the spotlight. Once doubted for her Tiktokian roots, Rae connected with a generation. With a sold-out tour and major collaborations ahead, Rae has surpassed internet virality. And it looks like she’s here to stay.