Barry Yeoman: building a better world (and self) through journalism

While Barry Yeoman’s Rate My Professor reviews sing his praises, there’s even more to the adjunct journalism professor than merely excellence in the classroom.

Beyond teaching journalism classes at Wake Forest, Yeoman is a freelance investigative journalist who writes narrative-based pieces. His work, praised by the Atlanta Journal and the Columbia Journalism Review, spans a diverse array of subjects worldwide. A detailed look into Yeoman’s career provides inspiring lessons on the power of connection.

Chasing stories across the world

Yeoman said he feels “like [he] popped out of the womb [as] a journalist.” He handwrote his own newsletters beginning at age 11 and served as the editor of his high school newspaper. As a student, he challenged the high school administration when he felt that they were unfairly infringing on the newspaper. According to Yeoman, this experience reflects his mission to hold authorities accountable through his journalism.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reason the world is broken is because of powerful people taking advantage of [their] power,” Yeoman said. “The only way I know [how] to repair the world fully includes… [holding] the powerful to account, while learning the diversity of ways in which non-powerful people live their lives.”

Yeoman started his journalism career in the 1980s as an editor for The Times of Acadiana in Lafayette, L.A. Later, he served as a senior staff writer for The Independent in Durham for nearly fifteen years. Since leaving The Independent, he has worked as a freelance journalist while also holding multiple teaching positions. Before joining Wake Forest’s faculty in 2019, he taught at Duke University and at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a journalism school in St. Petersburg, F.L.

Besides these roles across the United States, Yeoman’s work has also taken him all over the world, from bird paradises on the Turkish-Armenian border to the coasts of Western India to Moon Bear sanctuaries in China’s Sichuan Province.

In Turkey, Yeoman followed the stories of environmental activists in the rural town of Kuyucak who opposed development projects that threatened the region’s extraordinary biodiversity and local bird populations.

In India, Yeoman followed the Wagher fishing families, a nomadic Muslim minority group. Each summer, these families travel up and down the Western coast of India. Yeoman reported on how the Wagher people’s way of life was endangered by a nearby coal power plant.

In China, Yeoman followed Jill Robinson, a British animal welfare activist, to investigate bear farms that drain liquids from the bears’ gall bladders to use in traditional medicine.

At face value, these topics may seem disparate, but Yeoman sees his professional endeavors as tethered together through the Jewish concept of “tikkun olam,” or repairing the world.

“ The reason the world is broken is because of powerful people taking advantage of [their] power. The only way I know [how] to repair the world fully includes… [holding] the powerful to account, while learning the diversity of ways in which non-powerful people live their lives. — Barry Yeoman

Challenging worldviews

One particularly impactful learning experience for Yeoman was in 1999, when he immersed himself in the congregation of Loves Creek Hispanic Baptist Mission, a Latino church in Siler City, N.C.

Latino immigrants were moving to North Carolina for the first time, and Yeoman wanted to write about their emerging communities.

Before ever conducting an interview, Yeoman became a member of the church for six months. He wanted the community to understand that he was first and foremost invested in understanding them and seeing them prosper.

Those six months at the Mission were frequently challenging. Yeoman observed practices and rhetoric that conflicted with his own views. He was troubled by the church’s approach to evangelism and an anti-gay message in one sermon. These divergences in belief did not deter Yeoman from continuing his project, however. He even credits the camaraderie and music of the Sunday mornings with helping him through a rough patch in his life.

“[The music] fills the sanctuary,” Yeoman said. “Men in khakis and women in dresses rise to their feet, clapping to rhythms borrowed from salsa, tropical music and the Black-inspired cumbia. They bow their heads to slow hymns modeled after the romantic ballads called boleros. For an hour and a half, the music barely stops”.

Yeoman’s time at the church affected his professional outlook. He further realized that being a journalist — and, more broadly, being a human — isn’t compatible with a black-and-white worldview.

To Yeoman, journalistic work involves “being witness to lifestyle choices that challenge [him],” while also recognizing that “there are people in the world who do serious harm and that it’s okay to condemn the harm.”

“Being willing to witness things you don’t agree with does not mean turning off your mental compass,” Yeoman said. “Finding that balance between keeping your moral compass and not judging every difference… has been one of the challenges of my career.”

“The oil company executive who is trying to circumvent federal environmental regulations so they can drill for oil in Alaska… where both wildlife and indigenous communities will be harmed, is very different from the working class immigrant who is a member of a congregation that is coming up with creative ways of evangelizing,” Yeoman said. “The power difference is really enormous.”

Community connections beyond journalism

Yeoman applies what he learned at the Mission and other early professional experiences to other areas of his life, including his teaching.

Recognizing that most of his students will not become journalists, he seeks to impart skills that his students can apply to any profession: interviewing, writing and listening, with special attention given to vulnerable populations.

“If [my students] become lawyers, if they become social workers, if they become physicians, if they become clergy… any career that involves really deeply engaging with other people, [it] requires conversation skills, requires cultural competence, requires the ability to talk with people who have experienced trauma,” Yeoman said.

Yeoman describes community connections at Wake Forest as the most important facet of his work, but also seeks to build relationships beyond campus.

Outside of his work as a journalist, Yeoman loves to cook, travel and participate in his neighborhood’s running and walking club. He sees these hobbies as linked with a common thread of community. Whether opening up his home to others to share a vegan meal or having conversations on his neighbor’s porch after running club, he finds solace in shared experiences.

Yeoman believes that his work is the “antithesis of soul-crushing.” To him, journalism both “feeds his soul” and meets several of the world’s most pressing needs.