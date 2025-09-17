"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

A successful lake day

Reminiscing on my favorite swimming hole with fall on the horizon
Grace Schuringa
September 17, 2025
Categories:
Grace Schuringa
Sunday morning aquatic activities at Carrigan Farm’s quarry.

With the untimely ending of summer and the onset of fall weather, what better chance to reminisce on the best swimming hole in close(ish) proximity to Winston-Salem?

Carrigan Farms Quarry is located in a vineyard approximately an hour’s drive from Wake Forest’s campus. Their dates of operation — late May to early September — don’t cater to the Wake Forest student body, but if you have the chance to visit, take it and run. 

Five of my friends and I set out to enjoy one of our last beautiful Sunday afternoons by a lake. With two time slots to choose from — 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — we selected the former and were on the road during the early hours of the morning. Tickets are available on their website, with a $5 down payment per person above 13 and a $35 cash fee at the door. 

For those of you who are very confident in your swimming skills, be prepared to have your ideals ruined and your aquatic skills tested. 

Story continues below advertisement

The swim test — in which you perform your choice of breaststroke or freestyle, then tread water for a minute — is a small price to pay for free rein over the quarry’s offerings. With various high points to jump from, a restaurant/bar and a rope swing, Carrigan Farms equips you with everything one needs for a successful afternoon. 

I watched as my friends consecutively tumbled from the rope jump, earning various “oh no’s,” and “ouch” from onlookers beyond. At the quarry, there exists a kinship between the swimmers, and our successes and failures are collectively celebrated or teased accordingly. 

There is no feeling that matches that of lake water washing over you as you dive from 10 feet above. It is a feeling that is worth the hour drive and the nuisance of a swim test. While it won’t be found at Carrigan Farms for another few months, it’s fair to say that I’ll count the days until its return.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Irish poet Martin Dyar recently published his poetic volume “The Meek,” with the Wake Forest University Press. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Martin Dyar’s poems are rivulets of love
The PBR came to Greensboro, and the crowd went crazy. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Saddling up for the PBR rodeo
Wes Anderson’s latest film is a relative success, but fans aren’t thinking too much about why. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
(Wes)ternization Anderson
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Kelce proposed in his Leawood estate. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
A “Swift” Change in the Prophecy
Chad’s Chai is the centerpiece of the Winston-Salem chai scene, opening its first brick-and-mortar in 2022. (Courtesy of the Associated Press.)
Chad's Chai is tea
The Banshees host and sell out (yet again) their annual Welcome to Wake show. (Courtesy of Marti Headshots and Photography)
Wake Alert: Banshees were actually kind of funny this time!
More in Uncategorized
Caroline Khalaf and the week 4 cabin that she stepped in as a counselor for. (Courtesy of Caroline Khalaf)
How I spent my summer chasing passion instead of paycheck
You can write as much or as little as you please, and your articles will enrich the opinions section and bring your bright ideas to life among your campus community.
Why are opinion pieces important?
Historic Winston-Salem continues to grow into an artistic and cultural hub, check it out! (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
24 hours in Winston-Salem
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” will take a new form on Tedford Stage this Halloween. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
The Race to Baskerville
A collection of man-hating anthems, “Man’s Best Friend” is an album most women can get behind. (Courtesy of the Associated Press)
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” Strikes Gold
This year marked the 14th annual Arnold Palmer Day, which began in 2011 to honor the distinguished alumni and is organized by the Traditions Council on the first day of The Masters tournament. (Courtesy of @wfuniversity on Instagram)
Traditions Council Remembers Arnold Palmer
About the Contributor
Grace Schuringa
Grace Schuringa, Arts and Culture Editor
Grace Schuringa is a freshman from New York, N.Y. double majoring in communications and critical & creative media with a minor in journalism. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a contributing designer for the Magnolia magazine and a volunteer at Forsyth Humane Society, as well as a member of Project Pumpkin, Hit the Bricks, the Wake Forest Ski Team, and Greek life. In her free time, Grace enjoys reading and traveling, fashion interning and spending time with family and friends. 