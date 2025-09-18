Story continues below advertisement
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest tops Western Carolina 42-10 after pair of weather delays
September 18, 2025
Categories:
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Piper Saunders is a sophomore from Boone, N.C. majoring in religion with a journalism minor. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is a member of Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Two Cities Church Student Leadership Team and Work-Study. In her free time, Piper enjoys hiking, going to concerts and exploring Winston-Salem coffee shops.