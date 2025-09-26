"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Meet Bassvictim, then queue “Air on a G String”

London duo Bassvictim is burning the rulebook with a sound they swear isn’t punk, but might just be the future
Lydia Derris
September 26, 2025
Categories:
Clateman and Manow of Bassvictim, the self-proclaimed inventors of “basspunk.” (Courtesy of the Associated Press)

Emerging from London’s underground scene, Bassvictim, a gritty electropop EDM duo with a distinctive fluorescent sound, is getting loud on the club scene. 

The duo was formed by American-English producer Ike Clateman and Polish-English vocalist and writer, Maria Manow. 

According to their website, “They met in Berlin in 2022, initially to mutual dislike, but reconnected four months later outside of Peckham Audio in London.”

The duo doesn’t want to fit in, and they certainly don’t want any old hand-me-down genre to describe their music. They’re creating a new “trashy” niche on the scene, defined by their aggressive and textured basslines, that they call “basspunk.” Bassvictim said that “Ike came up with the band name at that party due to the bass being ‘too intense.’” 

They released their first single, “Canary Wharf Freestyle,” in 2023.

“Punk” isn’t even music they listen to, Bassvictim said in an interview with Focus Knack. They insist that bass punk isn’t just a genre, it’s a metaphorical attitude, but most of all, it’s a feeling.

Their latest track, “Walk Hard (G String Edit),” released on Sept. 22, is a frenetic reconstruction (or deconstruction, you decide) of their earlier single, “Air on a G String,” which is a quippy play on Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Air on the G String.” 

Where the original was chic, hot and cool, the new edit leans into abstraction. A methodical layering of fragmented vocals falls over percussive and synth breakdowns. The result is a track that feels equal parts like rain in a gray pond and fire burning across a dystopian cityscape.

“Talking about how you write pop songs is always boring,” said Bassvictim on their songwriting process. “Just know that we approach it much more mystically than you imagine.”

Although it’s inspired by the ethos and chaotic maximalist energy of the early 2010s hyperpop scene, Bassvictim’s sound is intentionally hard to categorize. Their visuals, often opaque and glitchy, are overrun with surrealist edits, adding to their growing mystique in the public eye.

Since releasing their debut EP “Basspunk” in 2024, they’ve built a cult following online and have started making appearances on the European club circuit.

Though still early in their career, Bassvictim’s sonic identity and refusal to conform have marked them as one of the more intriguing acts to emerge from the UK’s electronic scene in recent years. 

Whether Bassvictim blows up or not, Clateman and Manow seem unbothered. They’re too busy making sick beats and having a good time.

