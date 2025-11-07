Is the fast-fashion castle crumbling?

Fast fashion may slowly be going out of style, and I’m here for it.

Maybe you’ve seen unboxings on your feeds stop mentioning ASOS, or perhaps the name Uniqlo now just sounds a bit outlandish.

Gen Z is maturing. With maturity comes the realization that you don’t need fifteen variations of a black going-out top and that staple white tee isn’t going to be found on an online store named “boohoo.” We’re starting to need clothes for the real world, and no respectable pantsuit is going to be bought for $15.

Fast fashion includes any brand that produces mass amounts of clothing at the lowest price point possible, while still remaining “trendy.” Many fast fashion brands exploit workers, harm the environment through their dependency on plastic fabrics and cause massive carbon footprints. Gen-Zers are usually labelled as caring the most about the environment and sustainability, but studies still show nine out of 10 Gen Zers continue to purchase from fast fashion brands.

Fast fashion is an ugly cycle: you think you’re saving money, but the majority of the time, due to low production quality and investment, the clothing arrives flawed or tears after five uses, and you have to continue buying the same thing.

The most sustainable thing to do is purchase something a little more expensive, but a lot more durable. Part of the fun of shopping is finding something completely unique and exciting from a random boutique you stumbled into, or finally purchasing something you’ve been saving up for.

My favorite piece of clothing, which I also get the most compliments on, is a skirt that is more than twenty years old and was passed down to me by my mother. Essentially, the clothing that usually ends up sculpting your personal style and becoming the most meaningful to you is likely not going to be copy-and-paste clothing from Abercrombie.

Timeless brands like J.Crew are putting more effort into targeting Gen Z, and perhaps more classic brands will follow. J.Crew recently ran an impressive social media marketing campaign announcing its 2025 “cohort” wearing the Rollneck sweater, a staple since 1988.

Notable members of the group included Benito Skinner, the creator of “Overcompensating” and cohost of the podcast “Ride,” the singer Maggie Rogers, and actress Lukita Maxwell, best known for her role in “Shrinking.” Even though Google still classifies them as a “mall brand,” it’s clear their social media team is working hard to elevate them and target Gen Z and I am living proof that it’s working.

Brands like J.Crew are putting forth their best effort to entice Gen-Zers, but that doesn’t mean fast fashion brands such as H&M and Zara aren’t still incredibly popular — and I must admit I have trouble staying off the Zara website myself. Although the $20 tops are tempting, I am trying to buy only quality pieces that I find truly special, instead of loading up on trendy clothes.

Maybe as our generation continues to mature and grow into our personalities and our personal styles, we will turn away from the herd mentality surrounding fashion. As for now, as much as it pains me to admit it, SHEIN chic might be here to stay for a little while longer.