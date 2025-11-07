How bad is AI for the environment, really?

With the emergence and incorporation of AI systems across the world in various academic, workforce and household settings, comes considerable effects on the environment. However, it can also be used as a powerful tool in controlling climate change.

Among college-age students, the most popular AI chatbox is ChatGPT, and according to Fortune, one in three students on average use ChatGPT regularly. But how bad is it, really? And what can be done to limit the impacts?

There is a general understanding that AI is harmful, but the actual consequences are not known to most people. Chat-GPT emits an estimated 8.4 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is more than twice the amount emitted by individuals. A major contributor to this is the data systems used to control and monitor AI, which run off fossil fuels, emitting greenhouse gases into the environment and harming the Earth’s atmosphere. The level of energy required to maintain data systems is frequently overwhelming, so solar and wind-powered systems might not be sustainable for the demand of AI.

Another serious impact of data centers is the amount of water required to keep them cool. The Environmental and Energy Study Institute says that large data centers use approximately five million gallons per day of water, equivalent to the water use of towns with populations up to 50,000. This is especially harmful to water-scarce areas, which is where many of these data centers are built.

One of the benefits of AI is that it helps many students achieve greater efficiency in their schoolwork, analyze data and help improve overall academic performance, something that Stephen Smith, assistant teaching professor of environmental studies, says can be a tool when used appropriately.

“I do encourage students to be discerning in their use of AI because I view it as a powerful tool for learning, but it can also be used in the wrong ways,” Smith said. “To adapt to this, I have changed the way I do some assignments in class. I do spend class time talking about the limitations of AI so students can learn to be careful with these tools.”

Smith encourages students to be conscious of the benefits and consequences of using AI. It is a tool that will continue to grow in the future; therefore, it is crucial to understand how to manage it sustainably, while being aware of the potential influences it has on the planet.

"There is no such thing as a human activity that doesn't have an environmental impact," Smith said. "I think my position on AI's impact is ambivalent. I think we have to look at long-term planning, like considering where data centers will be built. We can consider how we can do the best job and have the impacts as minimal as possible."

So while the usage of AI has negative effects on the environment, it can also be used in a sustainable way, just like every other choice we make regarding our environment, and potentially help combat climate change. The United Nations Climate Change spoke to this point.

“AI can minimize energy waste, optimize energy consumption and distribution and identify emission hotspots” while also “strengthening early warning systems predicting climate change”, the U.N. said.

Educating students on the environmental impacts of AI use and implementing ways to use AI responsibly is a step in the right direction to monitor the overall impact. Smith believes that students who are passionate about the environment should take advantage of this.