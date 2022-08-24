Talking music: the best albums of 2022 (so far)

August is almost over, and 2022 still feels like a lackluster year for music. The general consensus is that this year has thus far lacked the big-name releases and the breakout debuts that tend to define the music scene. There are, however, still a plethora of great albums that belong to 2022, some of them just take some digging to find. Here are some albums from this year that you might have missed (or forgotten about). Honorable mentions: “MOTOMAMI” by ROSALÍA, “Crest” by Bladee and Ecco 2k, “NOT TiGHT” by DOMi & JD BECK, “Ugly Season” by Perfume Genius, “Beatopia” by beabadoobe and “Hellfire” by black midi.