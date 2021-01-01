Homecoming Court 2021
With Homecoming voting opening today, we at the Old Gold & Black wanted to give some deeper insight into the candidates for queen and king
Ted Middleton
I am a North Carolina native who brings enthusiasm, electricity, humor and humility to the Demon Deacon student section. On campus, I can be seen sharpening his frisbee golf skills, chatting up Ms. Sharon in the Pit or devising a game-changing marketing strategy in one of my classes. A little-known fact about me is that I go snipe hunting with friends at every chance I get!...
Rotchild Dorson
Hey Deacs! I am a Senior who is from Orlando, DFlorida, and my area of focus is Economics and Entrepreneurship with interest in Consulting. I have loved my time at Wake Forest, especially the time I spent freshman year with my boys from Bostwick! I also enjoyed rolling the Quad, football game nights and let’s not forget Pitsgiving. I am a thrill seeker and love going skydiving, ziplining a...
Jacob Thomas
I’m originally from Greensboro and first got acquainted with Wake Forest at a young age. When I had my first ‘art show’ in the ZSR lobby at age 10, I had not imagined that I would later call Wake Forest home — I don’t think I fully knew what a university was at that point. Even years later in high school when I decided to attend Wake Forest, I didn’t know what I would find. I made a risky...
Christian Estrada
Hey Deacs! My name is Christian Estrada, and I am a senior from Tryon, North Carolina. I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity to be on this year's 2021 Homecoming Court! If you have ever met me, you'll know I'm just a plant-loving, Tik Tok filming, thrifting, Anthropology major whose core values revolve around service, friendship and sustainability. This is why I started an eco-friendly clothing line c...
Chris Cates
Hey sexc people, my name is Chris Cates, and I am excited to get the chance to be on Homecoming Court this year! I am a senior double majoring in Sociology and Theatre. My go to fun fact when it comes to ice breakers is always about how my arms anatomically cannot straighten — I am being so serious. My forearm literally rests at around 30 degrees if I put my arm on a table, it’s a fun time.&nbs...
Hannah Robertson
Hey everyone! My name is Hannah Robertson, and I’m from Gibsonville, North Carolina. I am very thankful and excited to be on this year's Homecoming Court! I value friends and family and am beyond grateful for my life-long friends I’ve made here at Wake Forest. Over the past four years, I have been heavily involved in Alpha Phi Omega. Service and care for others has always been a passion...
Hannah Bullock
I have lived in Winston-Salem for my entire life, and ever since I was little, I have felt pride for Wake Forest and a sense of belongingness within it, which made coming here for college the easiest “yes” I’ve ever given! During my time at Wake Forest, I have been involved in many clubs, events and organizations, and I am so grateful for the ability to participate in things that rep...
Jadyn Ives
My name is Jadyn Ives, and I am a senior economics and mathematics major from Newtown, Connecticut. Some fun facts about me are that my favorite television show is “Chopped,” I currently have a cardboard cutout of Captain Kirk from “Star Trek” in my living room and that I’ve broken both of my ankles (though not at the same time). Over the course of my four year at Wake Forest, I’ve become he...
Caroline Walker
I am a senior from Hickory, North Carolina. I am a Mullen Scholar and a double major in English and Spanish. I grew up cheering for the Demon Deacons and rolling the quad as the daughter of two Wake Forest alumni. I am a student leader passionate about giving back to the Wake Forest community through my current roles as Student Trustee on the Board of Trustees and President's Aide, as well as my previous ro...
Ally Swartzberg
I am a senior Politics and Anthropology double major whose current involvement on campus largely revolves around my role as president of the student body. Through this position, I serve on a number of University committees and regularly work with peer leaders across campus spaces. I am also a member of Delta Zeta sorority and have been the WFU Pi Delta chapter delegate to the Painted Turtle ...
